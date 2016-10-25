‘Sleep Revolution’ launched

By Jacqueline Salvador-Marvida

URATEX, industry leader in manufacturing quality foams and mattresses, has launched “Sleep Revolution”. The company mission is “to be the customer’s choice, with products and services that can be relied upon and depended on. We intend to satisfy customers through quality products that are competitively priced, delivered on time and developed through close coordination with our customer,” Uratex founder Robert G. Cheng said.

In line with the company’s continues efforts for innovation and as the “sleep specialist” the products will have the comfort that conforms the body’s stress points; support for orthopedic posture and proper spinal alignment and durability to deliver full service for a long period of time. The Sleep Revolution has four premium mattresses that provide specific needs with different sleep problems.

The collection focuses on Premium Touch Romance, Senso Memory Ultima Plus, Orthocare Biorytmic and Perfect Serenity Aqua Fresh.





—Inspiring passion and desire for you and your significant partner. It has infused with essences of ginseng, ylang-ylang and cinnamon, giving it a sweet and spiced romantic ambience, crafted with Smart Reflex Pocket Spring System that intelligently isolates body movement for an un disturbed sleep, it also has both natural latex and senso-memory foam for superior sleep experience.

Senso Memory Ultima Plus Mattress—Specifically designed with cooling technology, a part from its memory foam it is blended with Hydragel beads that absorbs heat. Wrapped with Cooler knit fabric, provides an enhanced cooling effect and has been proven to lower body temperature by up to 2 degrees celcius, with plush comfort layers delicately adjust to body movements while you sleep, relieving painful pressure points.

Orthocare Biorytmic Mattress—Has advance sleep technology using 20 rejuvenating minerals that helps in restoring energy and regulating body’s biorhythm, it helps reduce stress and gives better balance and concentration, coupled with Orthofirm foam for firm comfort feel, contoured on head, shoulder, hips and buttocks areas, which helps with neurological concerns.

Perfect Serenity Aqua Fresh Mattress—Has odor-repelling qualities that offer fresh, clean sleeping environment, for long lasting odor-free protection, formulated with complex compounds that effectively eliminate all unwanted odors from the body, it has a convoluted high resilient foam with an egg crate design that allows air to flow freely, balances body’s biorhythm that is essential to improve intra-body communication and promotes overall well-being.

The Uratex Premium Mattress Innovations:

Sanitized—Prevents bacterial growth, so the mattress stays fresh, hygienic and comfortable.

Tencel—Gives environment a cool refreshing feeling, it regulates body temperature and maintain water balance of skin.

Memory foam—Designed to sense your body weight and temperature, then gently conform to its specific shape and contours evenly distributes pressure all over the body.

Latex foam—Cradles the body in cozy comfort without the sinking feeling associated with other foam types, it offers antimicrobial properties that prevent the growth of bacteria keeping the foam fresh and hygienic through time.

Pocketed coil—Engineered with layer of individually wrapped pocket springs that conform to your body’s unique shape and its every inch, when you turn, bounce or roll over the springs instantly respond by cushioning and enfolding you in a bed of soft comfort.

3D spacer fabric—Provides a cool and comfortable sleeping environment, it ensures ventilation throughout the foam for a cool, fresh feeling all night long.

Hydragel memory foam—The gel help regulate temperature, distribute heat and increase air circulation for a cooler night’s sleep.

The Uratex premium also offers the innovative pillow equipped with the same sleep technologies to complement these mattresses. The cores of Perfect Serenity Aura Fresh, Orthocare Biorytmic and Premium Touch Romance pillows are made of supersoft molded-foam built for plush comfort, while the Senso Memory Ultima Plus pillow’s is made of Senso Memory foam with hydragel beads. Both mattresses and pillows are treated with sanitized that effectively protect against growth of bacteria, odor, mildew and dust mites.

The latest mattress collections are available at SM Our Home. Uratex partnered with SM Our Home, the country’s top lifestyle furniture, store chain; with 24 stores in major SM malls nationwide. The company’s philosophy has remained consistent to provide customers with trendy, chic and affordable luxury furniture as well as superb service, they also offer a wide array of contemporary furniture, décor and home accessories that are of high quality at affordable prices.

Visit www.uratex.com.ph