SL Agritech to hike rice-seed production

LOCAL hybrid-rice seed producer SL Agritech Corp. (SLAC) plans to boost its rice-seed production to as many as 3,000 metric tons (MT) by expanding its seed- processing facilities in the country, its chairman said.

“We are building another seed-production area in Davao del Sur. We will do around 600 hectares (ha), so part of the proceeds of P1.5 billion will go there,” SLAC Chairman Henry Lim Bon Liong told reporters on the sidelines of SLAC’s listing at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp on Wednesday, December 14.

SLAC plans to finish the construction of its P200-million seed-production processing plant in Davao del Sur by early next year. The funding of the plant will come from the the P1.5 billion raised by SLAC in commercial paper sale.

SLAC currently has two seed-processing plants in the country: one in Laguna and another in Davao Oriental, Bon Liong said.

At present, SLAC’s seed-production capacity can cover 100,00 ha or a production volume of 1,500 MT. Bon Liong said the Davao del Sur-based seed-processing plant could cover 50,000 ha to 100,000 ha of land, resulting in an incremental production of 750 MT to 1,5000 MT of seeds.

“In total, we can probably produce seeds for 150,000 ha to 200,000 ha by next year, which has a value amounting to P1 billion,” Bon Liong said.

Bon Liong also said they will allot most of the proceeds from its commercial paper sale in expanding the hectarage planted with hybrid-rice seeds. Bon Liong said Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Pinol is “very determined” to have at least 1 million ha to be planted with hybrid-rice seeds. “We really have to continue to produce more hybrid rice. In fact, we have other hybrid rice-seed production in other countries, like Bangladesh and Indonesia. Right now, we also have it in Myanmar and China,” Bon Liong said.

“Although Secretary Piñol eyes only 1 million ha, the Philippines has 45 million ha of rice land. We are looking at even 3 million ha in the next five years using our SL rice seeds. We are coming out with new varieties every now and then,” he said. SLAC is targeting to expand the area planted with its rice varieties to 450,000 ha in crop year 2016-2017, Bon Liong said. “So far, we have already planted 300,000 ha in this season. Maybe we can hit the target next season given that our fiscal year ends on May 30 next year,” he said.