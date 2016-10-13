SkyCable targets 1 million subscribers

Sky Cable Corp., the cable and Internet services arm of the Lopez Group, is bullish that it will end the year with more than a million subscribers across all of its business verticals, banking on renewed strength with the launch of product bundles.

March S. Ventosa, who sits as chief operating officer at Sky, said his company is confident to hit such a number, given that it now offers consumers bundled products to increase customer experience.

“If you look at our performance this year, we will exceed a million subs for all our services by year-end,” he said in a media briefing on Thursday. Company estimates show that there were about 800,000 Sky subscribers in 2015.

He added that the company will meet the target on the back of its new service, called One Sky, a new line of all-in-one subscription plans integrating its cable TV, Internet, and video-on-demand services.





The new service, which will be available by mid-October, combines access to premium content through services that include Sky Broadband connection, premium HD cable-TV viewing via SkyCable, mobile Internet via Sky Mobi and its video-on-demand service, Sky On Demand. “Over the past six months, our broadband business has been very robust, growing by at least 40 percent versus last year. We also realized that most of our broadband subscribers also purchased cable at the same time, indicating the interest for both connectivity and entertainment in one plan,” said Claudia G. Suarez, head of Sky’s consumer product business.

Sky is the first to introduce cable television to Filipinos in 1990. Since then, it has been a front-runner in technology and cable-TV content by being the first to design a highly customized viewing experience among subscribers, while offering direct-to-home TV, broadband and mobile Internet services at the same time.