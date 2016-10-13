SkyCable targets 1 million subscribers
Sky Cable Corp., the cable and Internet services arm of the Lopez Group, is bullish that it will end the year with more than a million subscribers across all of its business verticals, banking on renewed strength with the launch of product bundles.
March S. Ventosa, who sits as chief operating officer at Sky, said his company is confident to hit such a number, given that it now offers consumers bundled products to increase customer experience.
“If you look at our performance this year, we will exceed a million subs for all our services by year-end,” he said in a media briefing on Thursday. Company estimates show that there were about 800,000 Sky subscribers in 2015.
He added that the company will meet the target on the back of its new service, called One Sky, a new line of all-in-one subscription plans integrating its cable TV, Internet, and video-on-demand services.
Sky is the first to introduce cable television to Filipinos in 1990. Since then, it has been a front-runner in technology and cable-TV content by being the first to design a highly customized viewing experience among subscribers, while offering direct-to-home TV, broadband and mobile Internet services at the same time.