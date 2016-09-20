Sixinch brings Karim Rashid

DESIGN maven Karim Rashid’s signature fluid style, which runs through his piece called “River Must Flow,” finally reached the Philippine seashore through an exhibition organized recently by Sixinch Philippines at the South Court of the Power Plant Mall in Rockwell, Makati City.

“We are elated that Karim Rashid agreed to partner with us in continuing to create modernity, chicness and style in today’s modern spaces, particularly in the Philippines. His ideas will truly be a great contributions to our desire to make world-class furniture available to discriminating customers in the Philippines market,” said Big Boy Cheng, president of Sixinch Philippines.

The Egypt-born-raised-in-Canada legendary designer’s works are perennial winners of the prestigious Red Dot Award, the Chicago Athenaeum Good Design award, I.D. Magazine Annual Design Review, and IDSA Industrial Design Excellence Award.

Among his accolade-winning designs include luxury goods used by premium brands, such as silver flatware and home-accessories maker Christofle, champagne brand Veuve Clicquot, Italian houseware brand Alessi, Paris Baguette, French luxury fashion house Kenzo, and German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss, to name a few.





Beyond his sterling accomplishments, Cheng is confident that the furniture collection of Rashid will be a big hit in the country due to its “modernity in design and uniqueness.”

True to the company’s thrust for creativity, design, flexibility and innovation, Rashid’s featured masterpieces exclusive for Sixinch Philippines offer aesthetically avant-garde, yet functional, foam coated furnishings suited for Filipino contemporary living spaces.

From cutting-edge, yet elegant, chairs to sofas crafted with playful style of either a jigsaw puzzle or a river’s course with waves and turns marked for fluidity and ingenuity, these are a cornucopia of unconventional furnitures creatively made with a purpose suited for one’s home or property.

Sixinch Philippines came into being two years ago through a joint venture between the RGC Group of Cos., makers of Uratex foam in the country, and Belgium-based foam powerhouse Sixinch Design B.V.B.A.

Veering away from the traditional use of wood or fabric, this maverick company is setting a trend for utilizing foams as covers of any home furnishings.

“Right now we’re in the process of letting the people know about us. So we’re very aggressive in joining expositions or putting our own exhibit like this,” Sixinch Philippines Vice President John Ferdinand C. Rosagas told the BusinessMirror.

To date, the latest progressive furniture art showcase in collaboration with the design superstar is the fifth of its kind for the company.

Cheng said their partnership with Rashid will be a continuing relationship aimed at elevating the firm’s stature as a premier maker of not just beautifully appealing items but also operational and unusual. Looking forward, Sixinch Philippines is also open to tap Filipino artists to render their talents to the design of their products in the near future.

“We want to work with them so as to improve the art industry and, at the same time, revolutionize the furniture industry in the Philippines,” he stressed. The Sixinch Philippines showroom is at the Ronac Art Center along Ortigas Avenue, Greenhills, San Juan City.