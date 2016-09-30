Six squads vie in tough Super Liga Grand Prix

SIX squads parade their stronger and more intact rosters as they vie for the 2016 Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix that begins on October 8 at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The last year’s Grand Prix finals, reigning Grand Prix titlist Foton and runner-up Petron, clash for a rematch right in the opening day at 3 p.m., while the All Filipino champion F2 Logistics battles Generika at 12:30 p.m. to formally kick-off the import-laden conference.

Fresh from their seventh-place finish in the 2016 AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship early this month, the Tornadoes led by American imports Lindsay Stalzer, the Grand Prix Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Ariel Usher, together with the locals starred by 6-foot-5 Jaja Santiago, EJ Laure, Cherry Rondina, Rhea Dimaculangan, and Maika Ortiz are expected to draw from their rousing experience. They also acquired the elder sister of Jaja, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, the 6-foot-3 former star of Petron, returning to action after her pregnancy.

Italian Coach Fabio Menta, who called the shots for Foton in the AVC, was already replaced by the seasoned Serbian Coach Moro Branislav, who is also the head coach of PSL Manila in FIVB Women’s Club World Championship. Despite having his hands full, Branislav vows to be hands on in coaching both squads.





“I already prepared a program for Foton,” said Branislav, who already attended several team practices of the Tornadoes.

Petron, on a different note, boasts of Stephanie Niemer, one of the imports of the PSL Manila, and 6-foot-5 middle blocker Serena Warner, as well as the local Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Frances Molina, Jen Reyes and Bang Pineda.

However, Cignal, which had a disappointing sixth place finish in the All Filipino, is ready for vengeance looming as one of the pre-season favorites as the HD Spikers bring in a new look bannered by the return of first-ever PSL MVP Venus Bernal joining newly acquired spikers Janine Marciano, Stephanie Mercado, Mylene Paat, Lourdes Patillano and Filipino-American setter Shawna-Lei Santos. All eyes will be on their imports Lynda Morales, who saw action in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics for Puerto Rico, and 6-foot-5 open spiker Laura Schaudt of the United States.

“The management is very happy with my recruitment and I’m happy with the new look of my team,” Cignal Head Coach Sammy Acaylar told the Business Mirror. “My team has gotten stronger but we can’t be complacent since our opponents become stronger too. PSL is really a high-level tournament.”

“It’s hypocrite for me to say that I don’t want to win the championship but we’ll take it one step at a time we want to reach the top 4 first,” Acaylar added.

Also expecting to flaunt an action-packed game in the opening day is the curtain-raiser match between F2 Logistics and Generika.

The All Filipino champions, Cargo Movers have yet to finalize their imports as they are still picking two among Sydney Kemper, Nicole Walch, McKenzie Adams and Melissa Toth. But they remained intact as F2 Logistics will still be bannered by Aby Marano, Cha Cruz, Mika Reyes, Ara Galang, Kim Fajardo and the core of reigning UAAP champion La Salle and added more power from NCAA titlist from College of Saint Benilde Djanel Cheng and Janine Navarro.

The Life Savers, on the other hand, tapped former Trinidad and Tobago national team member Darlene Ramdin and Ukrainian Polina Liutikova to lead the locals Rubie de Leon, Wensh Tiu, Chloe Cortez, Ria Meneses, Gen Casugod and Shaya Adorador.

Meanwhile, RC Cola-Army will not back down against the young squads as the Lady Troopers parade its grizzled players in Tina Salak, Rachel Anne Daquis, Jovelyn Gonzaga and Honey Royse Tubino reinforcing with young Kierra Holst and Hailie Ripley.

“All teams have obviously upgraded their respective rosters,” PSL president Tats Suzara said. “But it’s still a very balanced field. As we see in the previous conferences, strength on paper alone wouldn’t be enough to bring home the crown.”

“The preparation of every team is very intense. Everybody wants to gain advantage,” PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico said. “We are looking forward to a lot of long rallies, five-set matches and another successful staging of this tournament.”