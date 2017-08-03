Six Asean suppliers best other bidders for right to sell rice to PHL this year

The National Food Authority (NFA) said it has awarded contracts for the importation of 250,000 metric tons (MT) of rice to six traders from Southeast Asia.

NFA Deputy Administrator Tomas S. Escarez said the six winning bidders in the July 25 bidding conference hurdled the agency’s postqualification process and are now required to submit a performance bond.

“All the winning bidders were given a notice of award. After they submit their performance bond, they would be issued a notice to proceed and the signing of contract follows,” Escarez told the BusinessMirror.

Escarez, who is also the chairman of the special bids and awards committee for this year’s rice importation scheme, said there were no changes in the volume allocated to winning foreign suppliers.

Four rice exporters from Vietnam secured six lots representing 175,000 MT. These include state-run Vietnam Southern Food Corp. II (Vina Food II), which offered to supply 50,000 MT for $424.45 per MT; and Hiep Loi Food Joint Stock Co., which will deliver 25,000 MT of rice for $425.9/MT.

Two other Vietnamese companies—Tan Long Group Joint Stock Co. and Gia International Corp.— secured a total of four two lots, totaling 100,000 MT. Tan Long would supply rice at $414/MT and $409/MT, while Gia International Corp. pegged its bid at $421.64/MT and $415.65/MT.

Singapore-based Olam International Ltd. offered to supply 50,000 MT of rice at $413.89/MT, while Thailand-based Capital Cereals Co. Ltd. would deliver the remaining volume of 25,000 MT at $431.7/MT.

The NFA pegged the reference price at $451.08/MT and divided the 250,000 MT into eight lots (six lots of 25,000 MT each and two lots of 50,000 MT each) to allow more private-sector participation.

The government had set aside a budget of P5.637 billion for the purchase of imported rice. Based on the offers on July 25, the government would save some P394 million as the total amount reached $104.84 million, or P5.234 billion.

Escarez said the unspent amount for the importation will go back to the food agency’s budget.

Of the 21 foreign suppliers that secured bidding documents from the NFA, Escarez said only 18 companies showed up during the auction.

Out of the 18 companies, only 16 were qualified to bid because two interested exporters did not submit their offers, while a Hong Kong-based company did not meet the agency’s qualifications.

Escarez also said Hong Kong-based company Singsong Ltd.’s motion for reconsideration to participate in the bidding was denied.

Singsong was earlier given three days to file a motion for reconsideration and justify its participation in the bidding, after it failed to submit a required document.

“The motion for reconsideration was denied. Republic Act 9814 uses nondiscretionary ‘pass/fail’ criteria [absence or presence of documents]. Nonsubmission of even one document for eligibility requirements would cause the bidder to automatically fail,” he said.

The NFA divided the delivery of the 250,000 MT of rice into two periods: August and September. The NFA said 120,000 MT of rice should arrive within August, while the remaining 130,000 MT should arrive by September.

The NFA added its remaining rice stockpile as of July 25 is sufficient to meet the country’s requirement for four days.

The government decided to import rice under the government-to-private sector scheme to prop up the NFA’s buffer stock during the lean months of July, August and September.