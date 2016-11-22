Shortage of key farm products seen in 2017

A shortage of key farm commodities looms next year, after the Department of Agriculture (DA) canceled existing import permits as part of government efforts to stop the smuggling of agricultural products.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol announced on Tuesday he is putting in place a new procedure for securing import permits for agricultural products, particularly poultry meat and offal.

However, the Philippine Association of Meat Processors Inc. (Pampi) said the new process could delay the shipments of pork cuts and other meat products to their processing plants and the delivery of processed meat products to stores.

“For sure [the new process] would cause delays and might even affect our deliveries to the stores. It’s up to them how they will understand our case,” Pampi Executive Director Francisco Buencamino told the BusinessMirror on Tuesday.

Buencamino noted legitimate agricultural commodity importers will be affected by the new measure more than the smugglers, because their import shipments could be put on hold while they await their new permits.

“The new procedure could result in additional costs. The legitimate importers will be more affected, so the DA should be careful about that,” he added.

Buencamino said processed-meat products could become more expensive if their shipments would be slapped demurrage due to the delay in the release of necessary import documents.

He warned that the new measure would affect importers with complete and necessary data who applied online.

“How do you cancel the permits of those who applied online and have all the correct data? The shipment would have been en route by then,” Buencamino said.

“This is probably ill-advised as the Christmas season is fast approaching. That’s going to create a very confusing disturbance in the market for Christmas items, like luncheon meat, hot dogs and processed pork,” he added.

Piñol ordered the revocation of all import permits on all agricultural products—except for rice and corn—following reports of rampant technical smuggling of farm goods, particularly meat.

“I issued instructions for an immediate cancellation of all import permits both for meat and plant products because of persistent reports of permit recycling and technical smuggling,” he told reporters in a news briefing.

Piñol made the pronouncement following reports that there is a “big discrepancy” between the data of United Nations and the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) on meat imports, particularly offal.

He said he would sign a department order revoking the import permits and immediately send it to the Bureau of Customs. Traders are advised to go directly to the central office of the DA to apply for their new import permits.

“I am immediately requiring those [importers] holding valid permits to come to the DA for an immediate reissuance of permits. I will personally check all import permits that will be reissued,” Piñol said.

The DA chief made an assurance that the new import permits will be issued less than 24 hours so as not to disrupt the trade of farm commodities.

Piñol said a technical working group consisting of the Bureau of Plant Industry and the BAI has been created to assess and handle the issuance of new permits.

He noted that meat smugglers have the tendency to misdeclare imported meat products, declaring pork as pork offal to avoid paying the 35-percent tariff slapped on pork. Imported offal is slapped a tariff of only 5 percent.

The DA said around 1,700 import permits have been issued, but to date, only 300 to 400 import permits have been used. Piñol said the smuggling of meat usually surges at the start of the Christmas season due to greater demand for pork and chicken meat. “Many unscrupulous individuals are using the same permits all over again and the only way to check this is the total recall of all permits issued and we can only recall this by canceling all permits issued,” he added.