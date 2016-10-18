Shell capital to be largest among oil firms in PHL

PILIPINAS Shell Petroleum Corp. will become the country’s largest oil firm by market capitalization, when it lists at the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) by early next month.

Shell, which will use the trading symbol “SHLPH,” is selling 291 million shares, but most of these are secondary offering, or an estimated public float of 17.31 percent.

After its listing, Shell will have a market capitalization of P112.63 billion, higher than Petron Corp.’s P98.43 billion.

Shell is selling its initial public offering (IPO) for P67 apiece, while Petron is being traded at P10.60 per share.





Shell’s IPO, however, is comprised of 10-percent primary shares and 90-percent secondary shares. This means, of the P19.48-billion IPO proceeds, only 10 percent, or P1.94 billion, will be the actual money that will come into the firm.

Reginaldo Cariaso, managing director and chief operating officer of BPI Capital Corp., said most of the selling investors do not want to sell beyond what is needed.

“Over the period of the IPO, the minority shareholders will want to sell what they want to. The majority shareholders, meanwhile, will only want to share the bare minimum,” Cariaso said.

The secondary shares will come from the selling shareholders of Shell Overseas Investments BV, Insular Life Assurance Co. Ltd. and Spathodea Campanulata Inc.

Shell slashed its offer price from the indicative price of P90 per share and cut its offering from the original 330 million shares.

Shell said most of the proceeds will go to its capital expenditures (capex) for the next two years.

About 60 percent of the capex amount will be used to expand the company’s existing retail network and offerings in line with its intention to increase the number of its retail stations.

About 25 percent of the capex will be used for the company’s scheduled refinery turnarounds, which include works, such as general maintenance, change of fixed bed catalyst, as well as an upgrade to enable the Tabangao Refinery to produce bitumen,

The company said it will also use the proceeds to to enhance the company’s supply-and-distribution network. Work includes the installation of new tanks, enhancement at the company’s various receiving facilities and enhancement of loading gantries.