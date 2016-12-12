September FDI inflows declined by 69.3%–BSP

Long-term foreign investments fell by 69.3 percent to $469 million in September, from $1.52 billion recorded a year ago, according to the latest data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The BSP’s data on foreign direct investments (FDI) showed that equity placements recorded the biggest decline, from $1.15 billion last year to just $157 million in September.

Reinvested earnings also declined from $51 million to $35 million, while debt instruments slumped from $880 million to $296 million this year.

Equity capital placements in September, according to the central bank, were sourced mainly from Japan, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands and the United States.

By economic activity, equity capital infusions were mainly channeled to manufacturing, real estate, wholesale and retail trade, financial and insurance, and administrative support-service activities.

Despite the strong decline during the period, the overall FDI in January to September was still 25.3 percent larger than the level recorded in the same period last year.

In particular, the FDI inflows in the nine-month period hit $5.875 billion, up from $4.69 billion in the previous year.

The BSP said the still stronger FDI inflow for the entire three quarters of 2016 is a reflection of “investors’ confidence in the country’s economy on account of sustained growth prospects and strong macroeconomic fundamentals.”

Economists have also earlier expressed their confidence in the current administration’s ability to ramp up FDI inflows.

“The shift in foreign policy is likely to bring in more FDI and tourists as gains in both flows from China outweigh the potential decline in flows from the US, at least in the near term,” Credit Suisse said.

Credit Suisse added that around $1 billion to $4 billion, out of the total $15 billion, investment pledges from China could “have the potential” to start in 2017. “This implies a two- to sixfold increase in current investments from China, and compares with the Philippines’s typical annual total FDI inflows of $6 billion to $ 8 billion,” Credit Suisse said.