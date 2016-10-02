Send off the queens

The 53rd batch of Binibining Pilipinas has just produced its first winner in a global pageant: Jeslyn Santos, 23, from Bulacan, who was Binibini 10, but didn’t even finish in the Top 15. She won the title Miss United Continents in Guayaquil, Ecuador. I don’t think she was sent by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI), but even so, her triumph bodes well for the other beautiful flag-bearers of the Philippines for 2016.

Hot on Jeslyn’s high heels are Kylie Fausto Verzosa, Binibining Pilipinas International, who will compete at the Miss International 2016 pageant on October 27 in Tokyo, Japan; Nicole Ignacio Cordoves, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International, who will compete at the world finals on October 25 in Las Vegas, USA; and Jennifer Ruth Hammond, Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental, who will compete for the international title on October 16 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The three Binibining Pilipinas queens were given a rousing send-off by their fellow winners and BPCI board members Conchitina Sevilla Bernardo and Betsy Westendorp at the Novotel Manila Araneta Center in Cubao, Quezon City. BPCI doyenne Stella Marquez Araneta was in her native Colombia to attend to a distressing family matter.

The three contenders are trained by the same beauty camp, Aces & Queens, which nurtured the likes of Venus Raj, Shamcey Supsup, Janine Tugonon, Ariella Arida and Pia Alonso Wurtzbach. Maxine Medina, the current Miss Universe Philippines, hails from the same camp. BP Supranational Joanna Eden and BP Globe Nichole Marie Manalo are from the rival camp, Kagandahang Flores.





“Definitely, we can assure you that we will do our best for the country by going there prepared mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually—that’s the best attack we can give. It is our duty to our country,” said Kylie, 24, from Bagiuo City and an Ateneo de Manila University graduate.

I’m pretty confident about the prospects of Kylie, Nicole and Jennifer. The trio are well-prepared—in catwalk, communication and clothing. Kylie and Jennifer are Professional Models Association of the Philippines members. They are all pageant-savvy: Kylie was Top 15 at BP 2015, Jennifer was a finalist in Miss World Philippines 2013, and Nicole was Miss Chinatown Philippines 2014. During their campaigns abroad, they will wear haute creations for their evening gowns and national costumes by Filipino designers—Kylie by Francis Libiran, Jennifer by Nat Manilag and Nicole by Val Taguba.

“The strategy will be just doing our best and showing our best, just like what the other queens did in the past. Now I’ve realized it’s not good to just be yourself; it’s good to be the best you can be to show the world about the Philippines and about Filipinas. So, just going there and showing them that you’re a world-class Filipina,” said Jennifer, 25, from San Pedro City, Laguna.

What would prove to be a factor in their victories, though, is how well they will perform under tremendous pressure. First, because the 2015 representatives achieved so much: Janicel Lubina was Top 10 and Best in Gown at Miss International; Christi Lynn McGarry was first runner-up at Miss Intercontinental; and Parul Shah was elevated to second runner-up at Miss Grand International. And, second, because the Philippines is a pageant powerhouse; ergo, our winning streak must continue.

“In order to sustain ourselves as a beauty-pageant powerhouse in Asia, we should really be open to change because throughout our experience here in Binibining Pilipinas and in training for our international competitions, we were really stretched. You really have to go beyond yourself in order to fulfill the expectations not only of Filipinos but of people all over the world. It’s a universal expectation; so how do we reach that? So, we take a lot of lessons. We went to Dale Carnegie, to John Robert Powers; even for things you think we wouldn’t need, we still train for all that. We’re open to every learning that we could get from each experience, no matter how small it is. We also talk to a lot of people, like our fans—they give really good advice; our supporters really tell the truth about us and compliment us, and that makes our energy stronger. I think in that way, we can sustain our being a pageant powerhouse,” said Nicole, 24, from Manila and also from Ateneo.

Add to the pressure the “expectation” that we should win our first crowns at Intercontinental and Grand, and our sixth at International, and you have girls who were understandably flustered at their send-off. But, worry not, these three queens are fierce!