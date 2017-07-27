Senators want to gauge government ‘spending velocity’

Senators are poised to grill Duterte administration officials in the upcoming congressional hearings on the P3.77-trillion 2018 national budget to verify “they are on track in spending” current year allocations to avoid underspending that plagued the previous administration.

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph G. Recto recalled on Thursday that Duterte administration officials earlier cited the Aquino administration’s failure to spend or delayed spending some P1 trillion in Congress-approved appropriations. In a statement, Recto said, “Now that the shoe is on the other foot, it is time to ask this question: Have you solved the problem you have accused your predecessors of doing?” Recto added this is a valid question because budget hearings are sessions where they’ll be asking for fund replenishment.

“So before we replenish, we should ask if they’ve been prompt in disbursing?”

He reported he was provided a copy of a preliminary estimate that unreleased appropriations reached P185.8 billion in 2016, on top of unobligated allotments of P410.8 billion. “Of these amounts, how much was due to the election ban on public works and other expenditures, and how much can be pinned on inefficiency, to transition, to lack of plans?”

The senator noted the agencies’ “fund absorptive capacity” would also impact on the Senate debates on the administration’s mixed bag of proposed tax cuts and increases. “We will be looking at both ledgers. Income and spending. Why would you seek more revenues if it will not [be] spent?”

Recto said examining “spending problem areas” would not only pinpoint “slow-moving” programs, but the “fat in the budget and in the bureaucracy as well. This is what we have been telling them a long time ago: Can we not cut the frivolous expenses first so that we can reduce the number of new taxes you are asking for?”

He added that “if we can cut overhead, can we not trim the rates in the new taxes you are proposing? For instance, the hotel industry earns billions from government seminars. Can it not be held in their office instead of going to beach resorts via plane? What are the alternatives?”

The senator said taxation should be the last recourse. “Can we attack the problems first from the appropriations side? It can be a joint exercise by the legislature and the Executive.” He added that measuring the government’s “spending velocity” would lead to the discovery of bottlenecks in the implementation of projects.

“The bottom line is, how can we build, build, build, if we cannot bid, bid, bid?” Recto asked.

He noted that among the government’s infrastructure targets this year are the construction of 47,492 and repair of 20,000 classrooms, building of P38 billion worth of irrigation facilities, P29.030 billion allocated for the Health Facilities Enhancement Program to finance the construction of 1,497 barangay health stations and the improvement of facilities of 353 hospitals, paving of the thousands of kilometers of road and P1.179 billion worth of Department of Transportation capital outlays.