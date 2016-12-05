Senators sort out conflicting drug investigation witnesses’ statements

SENATORS on Monday took turns grilling witnesses on conflicting testimonies made at Monday’s marathon Senate inquiry into the multimillion-peso illegal-drugs trade said to have benefited ranking police officers and high government officials, alleged to include Sen. Leila M. de Lima when she was still the of justice secretary.

Voicing frustration, neophyte Sen. Emmanuel D. Pacquiao put on record that he was on the verge of making a motion for the Senate to cite in contempt de Lima’s former chauffeur-paramour, Ronnie Dayan, amid doubts he was not telling investigators the whole truth.

“Inu-unti-unti mo kami [you are giving us information in trickles],” Pacquiao said, warning he was inclined to move that Dayan be detained at the National Bilibid Prison.

Sen. Panfilo N. Lacson, cochairman of the joint inquiry being conducted by the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs with the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, did not rule out the possibility that some of the witnesses, other than Dayan, could be cited for perjury.

“Baka hindi nagsasabi ng totoo ang mga ito,” Lacson said during the third public hearing conducted by the committees also tasked to look into the killing of Albuera, Leyte, Mayor Rolando Espinosa at the Leyte provincial jail by a police raiding team, led by Supt. Marvin Marcos of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

At the outset, Lacson sought to “first resolve inconsistencies” in the testimonies made by Dayan and detained drug lord Kerwin Espinosa, who earlier testified giving P8 million in payoffs to Dayan, purportedly as his “contribution” to de Lima’s senatorial campaign in 2015.

Lacson recalled testimonies in the previous hearing that Kerwin and de Lima met in Baguio, where Kerwin also requested to have a picture with de Lima at Burnham Park in Baguio City.

“It is hard to believe it is a random meeting,” Lacson said, noting: “Dayan did not deny the payoffs claimed by Kerwin.”

Senate Majority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III, likewise, lamented that the witnesses were giving testimonies “filled with blanks.”

Before adjourning the hearing, Lacson confirmed the committee is adopting the motion to cite Dayan in contempt, but has yet to decide whether he would be detained at the Bilibid prison.

Under questioning by senators, retired Chief Supt. Vicente Loot denied getting any drug payola from Kerwin, in exchange for police protection, through Chief Insp. Leo Laraga, as claimed in the previous hearings.

“That statement is obviously perjurious [lie under oath],” Loot told senators. “I cannot offer protection that I do not have,” Loot said, adding, “I have a rich wife and these intrigues may have been triggered by her political foes.”

For his part, Dayan claimed it was de Lima’s idea to raise funds for her senatorial campaign.

In his testimony, Dayan testified he did not know Kerwin and it was his former employer-lover who gave the number saying, “may usapan na kami.” Dayan futher said that Kerwin’s contact number was already in a cell phone given by de Lima.

Asked by Pacquiao why de Lima advised him to hide from Congress as testified to by Dayan’s daughter at a House inquiry, Dayan replied: “I do not know what I did, but de Lima asked me to stay away from the House hearing.”

Before the adjournment, de Lima took the floor to strongly deny the latest allegations against her, saying: “I do not know Kerwin’s number.” She insisted the witnesses were “ordered” to make false testimonies to destroy her.

Espinosa’s supplier surrenders

AN alleged drug queen identified by Kerwin Espinosa as his source of illegal drugs surrendered to the National Police on Monday.

Lovely Impal Alam yielded to the police, escorted by a police official from Mindanao, according to Director General Ronald M. dela Rosa.

Alam was the latest drug personality to surrender, amid the government’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

Dela Rosa said Alam was escorted by Chief Supt. Agripino Javier, acting Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) police commander.

“Right now, she’s being investigated by the AIDG [Anti-Illegal Drugs Group],” he said.

“In fairness to her, she came here voluntarily,” dela Rosa added.

He said investigators will determine how big the alleged drug queen’s participation is in the illegal-drugs trade.

Dela Rosa also said police investigators are now checking if Alam is a subject of any warrant of arrest.

“If she has no standing warrant of arrest, she will be allowed to go home,” he said.

Alam was tagged by Espinosa as one of his sources of illegal drugs.