Senators see early okay of 3 bills enhancing PHL’s competitiveness

Heartened by the four-notch rise of the Philippines’s ranking in the 2016 World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Report, senators now intend to push for the inclusion of at least three reform measures in the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac) that will further boost the country’s competitiveness as an investment haven.

In separate interviews, senators committed to ensure the early passage of pieces of legislation seen to further ramp up the country’s ranking, including amendments to the Corporation Code, the proposed ease of doing business law and the creation of a Government Efficiency Office. Passage of these bills, they said, would be fast-tracked if President Duterte certifies them as urgent when Congress resumes session in November.

Senate Majority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III suggested that senators and congressmen take up the matter with Palace officials to speed up the process.

“We should include those proposals on the priority list of the Ledac,” Sotto told the BusinessMirror, adding: “It will be a big boost if the President declares them urgent.”





Asked about the prospects of passing the reform measures soon after Congress reconvenes, Senate Minority Leader Ralph G. Recto, who filed his version of the three bills, replied: “It will have better chances of passing if the President prioritizes them.”

According to Senate President Aquilino L. Pimentel III, he expects the proposed Corporation Code bill “will soon move” when lawmakers return to work after the All Saints’ Day recess. Pimentel told the BusinessMirror he will “research” to check the status of the two other reform bills on ease of doing business and government efficiency.

Sen. Juan Edgardo M. Angara, Ways and Means Committee chairman, also suggested enlisting Palace action to fast-track approval of the pending bills likely to jack up the Philippines’s current World Bank ranking of countries on ease of doing business.

“A presidential certification always speeds up the passage of bills, because it dispenses with the three-day rule between approval on second and third readings,” Angara added.

It was earlier reported that the Philippines jumped four rungs, to 99th from 103rd, in the 2016 ranking of 190 countries in the World Bank business report released on Wednesday by the World Bank and the International Finance Corp.