Senators see early O.K. of PHL’s entry into China-led bank

Senators see no major hitches in the early ratification of the Philippines’s entry into the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), even as members of the treaty-ratifying chamber said they still need to conduct hearings to review the AIIB’s Articles of Agreement.

“In principle, I do not see any problem in the Senate ratifying our membership in the AIIB,” Senate President Aquilino L. Pimentel III said on the eve of President Duterte’s official visit to China, during which potential funding from the AIIB for multibillion-peso Philippine infrastructure projects is likely to be taken up by administration officials with Beijing leaders.

But Pimentel admitted “the devil is in the details,” adding, “we still need to define the commitments.” The Senate President said senators still have to first review the treaty, “which defines our rights and obligations” in joining the AIIB.

Pimentel and Sen. Sherwin T. Gatchalian also voiced confidence there would be no conflict in the Philippines joining the AIIB, even as it remains a member of the US-led Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a separate trade agreement between Pacific Rim countries, which excluded China. “The AIIB is a development bank, while the TPP is a multilateral organization for tariff reduction,” Gatchalian said.





According to Gatchalian, the Duterte administration is looking to tap funding sources to bankroll about P8 billion worth of big-ticket infrastructure projects, including railways, airports and subways. “And the AIIB is attractive to us,” he told the BusinessMirror.

Interviewed on the sidelines of the Senate session on Monday, the lawmaker suggested that funding these projects would likely be “a mix of loans and grants” and the so-called public-private partnership agreements.

In separate interviews, other senators agreed there should be no major obstacles to the Senate ratifying treaty on Philippine membership in the Beijing-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) soon after President Duterte returns from his official visit to Beijing late this week.

“We should always be open to all levels of engagement with our neighboring countries, especially in the region, including China, any political differences with any such neighboring country notwithstanding,” said Sen. Francis G. Escudero, chairman of the Senate Committee on Banks and Financial Institutions.

Escudero said he “does not see any real disadvantage compared to being part of an initiative that seeks to help develop the Asian and Asean region.”

Sen. Miguel F. Zubiri, chairman of the Senate’s Trade and Commerce Committee, said that he also supports Philippine accession into AIIB and would vote for its early ratification by the Senate.

“Yes I’m in favor of that,” Zubiri told the BusinessMirror. “Joining AIIB will open several opportunities for us in our quest for funding for all our railway, airports and infra projects. It’s another financial avenue for us.”