Senators scrutinize Palace plan to raise P1-trillion additional revenue ‘per year’

Senators, under mounting pressure from affected sectors, on Tuesday started scrutiny of the Duterte administration’s tax-reform scheme to raise an additional P1-trillion revenue “per year” to bankroll its 10-point socioeconomic agenda.

Sen. Juan Edgardo M. Angara, chairman of the Senate Ways and Means Committee spearheading the review of the tax plan, confirmed that various “interest groups” are already conveying concerns to lawmakers over the government’s tax-hike plan, including cooperatives, senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), oil companies and transport groups.

“This is a collective voice of already 10 million to 15 million Filipino people that we should not ignore,” the senator said.

“We should hear their sentiments, because this tax-hike plan will have varying effects on different sectors of society, even as we ensure that the poor and the middle class will not be disadvantaged,” he added.





At the outset, Angara promptly asserted “strong reservations” over the Palace proposal to scrap the value-added tax exemptions on senior citizens and PWDs without providing alternative subsidies to the affected sectors, recalling that Republic Act 10754, exempting PWDs from VAT, which he sponsored, was signed into law only in March.

“Ang mga batas na ’yan ay pinasa ng Kongreso dahil nakita namin na hindi pa kayang ipagkaloob ng gobyerno ang lahat ng pangangailangan ng ating mga senior citizens at kababayang may kapansanan. Maliwanag na ang mga batas na ito at may saysay at puso. Huwag muna sana nating tanggalin ang mga benepisyong ito o ’yung exemption na ibinibigay sa kanila hanggat wala pang tiyak na subsidiya. [Congress did not pass these proposals knowing fully well that government may still lack the resources to provide the needs of the elderly and PWDs. Let’s not scrap these privileges for now],” Angara said.

In their presentation before the Senate panel that included Minority Leader Ralph G. Recto, Department of Finance (DOF) officials cited President Duterte’s pledge to provide “positive change that the people can feel” through inclusive growth that includes improved public services.

According to the DOF, the Duterte administration’s vision to reduce poverty rate and achieve high middle-income status, where per-capita gross national income increases from $3,000 to $4,100 by 2022, is expected to be achieved through sustained economic growth by investing in infrastructure, education, health, social protection, training and other investments.

“All these investments require additional funds of around P1 trillion per year in 2016 prices on top of the current P1.3 trillion,” the DOF said, suggesting, “this can be achieved through tax reform, which is integral to the larger goals of the administration and crucial for achieving the vision of a prosperous country.”

Moreover, the DOF said complementary economic reforms are crucial, including “secure property rights, enhance competition, improve food security and simplify regulations.”

DOF officials, led by Undersecretary Karl Kendric T. Chua informed senators in their presentation that the additional P1-trillion revenue per year could be raised through tax-policy reforms by creating a “simpler, fairer and more efficient tax system characterized by low rates and a broad base that can promote investment, job creation and poverty alleviation.”

In addition, the DOF is also eyeing tax-administration reforms at the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Bureau of Customs, apart from budget reforms to improve spending, transparency and efficiency to generate savings.

The DOF said the government’s tax reform goal by 2019 is to raise P600 billion (3 percent of GDP in 2019 prices) to fund the priority investments of the Duterte administration, including P400 billion from tax-policy reform and P200 billion from tax-administration reform.

Under the DOF’s proposed tax-policy reform, upward adjustments are expected in petroleum excise tax, which the DOF said has not been increased since 1997; real-property tax that “richer” local government units have not adjusted for up to 20 years; corporate-income tax where significant forgone revenues from incentives are not time-bound leading to inequity; the value-added tax, which has 60 exemptions that lead to large leakages; personal-income tax with high rates, yet very narrow, base among self-employed and professionals; and, capital- income tax with high rates for the poor and low rates for the rich.