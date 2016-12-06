Senators lift Dayan’s detention order

SENATORS, citing “purely humanitarian reason,” agreed to release witness Ronnie Dayan from indefinite detention on Monday night after being cited in contempt for giving evasive answers at an inquiry into alleged payoffs from drug lords at the Bilibid prison.

Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson Sr. confirmed that Dayan, former chaffeur-paramour of then-Justice Secretary now Sen. Leila M. de Lima, was allowed to go home following a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III, Committee on Rules chairman; Sen. Gregorio Honasan and Sen. Emmanuel Pacquiao, who earlier moved to cite Dayan in contempt.

“After listening to him [Dayan], for purely humanitarian reason, and his commitment to be just a call away, as well as a pledge to attend the next hearing, we let him go,” Lacson said, adding Dayan was accompanied by his wife and child [Kasama asawa niya at anak, meron siyang anak na di niya nakikita].”

Lacson recalled that after Dayan was arrested earlier and taken to the National Police general headquarters in Camp Rafael Crame in Quezon City, the witness was first brought to the House of Representatives, which issued the arrest order for ignoring summons to testify at a separate House hearing before he appeared at the Senate inquiry on Monday.

“Since then wala pa siyang pahinga kaya medyo magulo,” Lacson told reporters. “We advised Dayan to compose himself and rest his mind” so he can remember the events he needed to recall in relation to the ongoing legislative investigations. Para maalala ang dapat maalala.”

Lacson added: “I think that is a proper approach para ma-reboot ang kanyang memory kasi nalilito.

For instance, he cited Dayan’s admission that he received money from former Bureau of Prisons Director Franklin Bucayu and former National Bureau of Investigation Assistant Director Rafael Ragos.

“May inamin siyang naalala niya. So we deemed it wise to give him some more space, some more time, to really compose himself and think of even na nalimutan niya.”

Lacson confirmed that the contempt citation against Dayan had been “effectively lifted” by the Senate as of Monday night on condition he will appear at the next Senate hearing the date of which has yet to be set by the committee.

“Sabi niya [Dayan] meron siyang gustong sabihin pero hindi pa malinaw sa mind niya masyado. Sabi ko sige samahan mo ang pamilya mo, ipapa-escort ka namin pauwi. Last [Monday] night pinasamahan namin sa Senate security personnel and with a SWAT [Special Weapons and Tactics] team from the Pangasinan provincial police office,” Lacson said, voicing hope that Dayan, following complete rest, will be able to make full recollection.

He added: “I hope after having fully rested marami pa siyang ma-recall. Sabi niya noong tumakbo siya, he stayed under water, chest-deep sa river for so many hours, nakababad ang katawan niya. Noong pagod na pagod na, he just sat there and waited for the pursuing policemen and just surrendered…resigned to being captured.”