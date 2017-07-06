Senators eye simplified tax laws to plug revenue leaks

SENATORS eyeing to raise bigger revenue to bankroll government projects are moving to simplify existing tax laws in a bid to “plug leaks” under the existing tax-collection setup.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee, chaired by Sen. Juan Edgardo M. Angara, on Thursday opened public hearings on pending tax-reform bills amending the estate and donor’s tax, and imposition of 8-percent gross-receipts tax on self-employed and

professionals in lieu of the value-added tax and percentage tax.

“We are working to simplify taxation to also encourage the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises,” Angara told reporters during a break in the hearing.

Angara added the committee is also “studying additional benefits for small businesses”, even as he confirmed the senators’ consensus that a simplified tax-collection system is seen to boost business growth.

In a separate interview, Sen. Sherwin T. Gatchalian, economic affairs committee chairman, confirmed that the Senate is “in the process of reconciling” the government’s need to raise revenues for state projects and services even as it encourages the growth of business enterprises.

“Tax reform is needed to plug leakages, so we will simplify everything,” Gatchalian said, adding that under a simplified tax system “mas madali makakakolekta at mas malaki ang [it is easier to collect and there will be higher]revenue collection.”

Among the other tax bills being reviewed by the senators are: an estate-tax amnesty, repeal of the estate tax, simplification of estate-tax rate and increase in nominal values of estate tax.

Gatchalian pointed out that a key feature of tax reform is “simplification and equity, dahil

alam naman natin na maraming leakages na nangyayari dito sa atin [because we are aware that there are many leakages in our system], and one of the suggestion really is to simplify everything.”Still, he cautioned against rushing the remedial legislation, saying: “This needs to be studied carefully because there are many self-employed who have bigger income.

We risk sacrificing what we call progressiveness. This is what we are discussing now. So far, we’ve seen efforts to simplify our tax system.

Sen. Franklin M. Drilon sug-gested a “flat rate” tax system, saying this would result in “easier tax administration”.

“Because a system where there is a graduated rate depending on the income of the professional usually results in a very tedious examination of whether a deduction is allowed, because you try to reduce your taxable income,” Drilon said.

The senator added, “if it is just a flat rate, then your deduction is immaterial because your basis is your gross income. It is easier for purposes of tax administration. That is easier tax administration and better collection.” At the same time, Senator Frank Drilon proposed a uniform 8 percent tax for self employed professionals.