Senators clash over witness against Duterte

IN denying protective custody to a key witness who linked President Duterte to extrajudicial killings (EJKs) while serving as mayor of Davao City, Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III said this was not “justified” in accordance with Senate rules.

“I intend to run the Senate based on rules,” Pimentel, a partymate of Duterte in the now ruling PDP-Laban, said on Friday.

“I’ve denied the request for protective custody of the witness Edgar Matobato because there is no Senate rule to justify it.”

Pimentel added: “There was even no showing that his [Matobato’s] life or safety is threatened. Worse, the witness’s testimony is not even relevant to the resolution being investigated.”





But Sen. Leila de Lima, chief investigator in the Senate inquiry into EJKs of thousands of alleged drug suspects since Duterte assumed office, indicated the Committee on Justice will continue to provide protective custody to Matobato in defiance of Pimentel’s position on the issue.

“I am perplexed, disturbed and extremely disappointed with the Senate President’s refusal to grant protective custody to Edgar Matobato,” said de Lima, a Liberal Party stalwart and justice secretary of former President Benigno S. Aquino III.

She conceded that the grant of protective custody to witnesses may not be in the rules but said “this is a long-standing practice, probably in any legislative body in the world, because it is an ancillary and inherent power of the legislature to support its mandate of conducting inquiries in aid of legislation.”

“The grant of protective custody, like the power to cite in contempt, is one of the ancillary powers inherent in the Senate committees conducting legislative inquiries,” she added.

De Lima said she would withdraw her request for Pimentel’s approval of the committee recommendation for the grant of protective custody to Matobato.

“Instead, I will bring the issue to the committee, with the end in view of asserting our inherent and ancillary power as a Senate committee conducting an inquiry in aid of legislation to grant the witness protective custody of the Senate,” she said, asserting that granting protective custody, like the power to cite in contempt, is “a Senate power, not a prerogative of the Senate President” and a Senate committee has the authority to grant protective custody to a witness testifying before it.

Lacson rejects Cayetano yarn

SEN. Panfilo M. Lacson Sr., at the same time, asserted he was “not buying” speculations aired by Sen. Alan Peter S. Cayetano that LP senators were using the EJK inquiry to lay the basis for an impeachment case to oust Duterte and pave the way for LP-backed Vice President Maria Leonor G. Robredo to assume the presidency.

“I won’t buy that,” Lacson said. “With all due respect to Senator Cayetano, it looks like his projection is far out and without basis,” Lacson added, saying he does not see Robredo going along with such a power grab plot to take over the presidency.

“To me, it [Cayetano’s speculation] seems out of bounds, for lack of a better description and should not have been raised at a Senate hearing. Just the same, I respect Cayetano’s opinion, as he may have information that I don’t know. I’ll just leave it at that.”

According to de Lima, the protection of a witness like Matobato, who implicated then-Mayor Rodrigo Duterte to extrajudicial killings in Davao City, “is paramount, especially those who have endangered and are willing to sacrifice their own lives in order to shed light on criminal wrongdoings upon the invitation of the Senate.”

“This is undertaken as a matter of course, since it is the automatic obligation of the Senate to protect witnesses who have entrusted their security to this body in exchange for the vital information only they are able to share in aid of legislation,” she added. “We are even hard put in searching for a precedent where protective custody was refused to a witness who needed it. We cannot now pretend that the explosive testimony of Edgar Matobato fails to meet precedents on previous grants of protection.”

De Lima pointed out that Matobato provided senators with “vital information that sheds light on the whole complexity of the President’s “war on drugs,” especially on the similarity of the strategy adopted by the so-called Davao Death Squad (DDS) and other vigilantes.

“The relevance of his testimony to the inquiry on extrajudicial killings is self-evident,” she added. “Regardless of the personalities involved, his testimony merely shows that what is transpiring now in this country has happened before in Davao City. His testimony raises the legitimate question of whether the DDS has anything to do or is, in fact, involved in the nationwide war on drugs, at least insofar as the aspect of extrajudicial and vigilante killings are concerned.”

Moreover, the senator noted no other government agency or office is in a position to provide protective custody to Matobato. “The circumstances leave no doubt, considering that it is the President who is being accused by the witness, that his security and custody cannot be left to any agency of the Executive branch, leaving the Senate as his only choice for sanctuary. It is, therefore, highly irregular and incomprehensible for the Senate to be unable to perform this obligation to a witness whom it has invited on the basis of the vital information only he can provide to an inquiry conducted in aid of legislation.”