Senator warns of dire consequences if Matobato were killed in custody

PRESIDENT Duterte, who openly supports killing crime suspects if they fight back, could be blamed if Edgar Matobato, a confessed hit man who testified before a Senate inquiry on the alleged involvement of Davao policemen in extrajudicial killings, is harmed, a senator said.

“I guess that goes without saying,” Sen. Antonio Trillanes told Senate reporters when asked if the President can be held liable if anything untoward happens to Matobato.

Trillanes also assured during the interview he was ready to provide protective custody for Matobato “as long as necessary.”

But Trillanes on Friday voluntarily turned over the Senate witness to Director General Ronald dela Rosa, National Police chief, after a court issued a warrant of arrest against Matobato over an illegal possession of firearm case filed in Davao in 2014.





This developed as Sen. Richard J. Gordon clarified the ongoing Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights inquiry into the wave of “recent and rampant killings” in the country under the Duterte administration has not been terminated but was merely suspended.

Gordon said developments in Monday’s Senate hearing which, he said, further exposed Matobato’s lack of credibility as a witness, prompted the committee merely to suspend the ongoing proceedings, not to terminate it.

“After what happened last Monday, we had to suspend the hearing,” he said, adding: “There were some proposals to terminate it but it was decided to pursue the investigation on the recent and rampant killings. I won’t let go of it… killing is killing. As I have been saying: do not kill the people, kill drugs. We want to help solve these cases.”

Gordon confirmed that the committee inquiry is set to resume the extrajudicial-killing hearings on October 13 to get testimonies from witnesses and resource persons, including National Police district and provincial directors, as well as officials of the Commission on Human Rights.

He, however, said the investigation will continue without Matobato, whom he had described as “damaged goods.”

“Matobato is not the be-all and end-all in the hearing. Our target is to come up with legislation or amendments to existing laws to ensure the safety and protection of citizens,” Gordon said.

“This is why the committee invited the district directors and the provincial directors, especially in areas or provinces where there are high incidents of killings because its a long-pestering issue.”

Gordon added: “Come on people, we all know too many people have been killed by riding in tandem assassins, we know that don’t we?”

Gordon indicated he wants to get a “scorecard” from provincial directors on how many were killed in their jurisdictions and determine if the officers were doing their job.

“My aim is for the Senate to be regularly furnished with a list for a Congressional crime-monitoring group so we can take action.”

Earlier, Gordon suspended the Senate inquiry after Monday’s 13-hour hearing, following discovery that Matobato left the Senate shortly before the key witness was summoned to the Session Hall to confront the Davao police officers that Matobato previously tagged in his testimony in earlier hearings.

The police officers who testified at the hearing all denied Matobato’s allegations made in a previous hearing. Gordon said he expects Matobato to appear at next week’s resumption of hearings “in case he would be needed to make some clarifications on his testimonies.”