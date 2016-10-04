Senator seeks additional P3,000 allowance for state workers

Senate President Pro Tempore Franklin M. Drilon on Tuesday urged President Duterte to grant a P3,000 additional allowance to about 1.3 million civilian employees, including public nurses and teachers, following the recent increase in the combat duty pay and combat incentive pay for soldiers and policemen.

“I urge the President to extend his generosity that he has showered our uniformed men and women to our equally deserving and dedicated civilian personnel,” the senator said.

“It is only timely and proper that we provide relief to civilian employees, whose purchasing power has eroded through the years, by way of an additional allowance of P3,000 per month,” Drilon said.

Under Executive Order 3, the combat duty pay of the officers and enlisted personnel of the Philippine Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and uniformed personnel of the National Police (PNP) is fixed at P3,000 per month from the previous rate of P500 per month for the enlisted personnel of the AFP and the P340 per month for the uniformed policemen.





The President also granted an increase in the combat incentive pay of the members of the AFP and the uniformed personnel of the PNP who figure directly in actual combat against members of various insurgent, terrorist and lawless elements, shall be entitled to additional combat incentive pay of P300.00 per day.

The budget for these increases amount to about P4.06 billion from September to December of this year and P12.2 billion for 2017.