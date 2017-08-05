Senate to tweak tax bill

SENATE leaders from both majority and minority blocs did not hide their relief after meeting with President Duterte on Monday night in Malacañang.

They reported that the President—who had signaled in his July 24 State of the Nation Address (Sona) he expected the Senate to quickly pass, and in full, the tax-reform package approved by his supermajority allies in the House of Representatives—sounded more tolerant of dissenting opinion on the tax plan during the Monday meeting.

Senate Majority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III, interviewed the morning after, disclosed that “the President is amenable to having the Senate make further tweaks in the House-approved package, so that the majority of the people the measure purports to benefit will not be unduly hurt by it.”

“The President has given his acquiescence for us to tinker with the tax package so as not to hurt taxpayers, whom the tax measure seeks to benefit most,” he said in Filipino.

The senators had reason to be anxious before that Monday meeting with Duterte. In the Sona, he had famously singled out the chairman of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, Sen. Juan Edgardo M. Angara, for not applauding when he spoke of his desire to have Congress approve the Palace-endorsed tax-reform bills. He then ominously added in the vernacular, “wait for the next election”, a remark widely seen as a veiled threat against the young senator’s political ambitions.

Duterte has since clarified he meant it as a joke, but the senators are nonetheless taking the real subject—the tax-reform package—seriously.

In fact, Angara reiterated this week, the timeline he agreed with the Senate leadership still stands. He hopes to finish all the committee work by September, so the measure, collectively billed as TRAIN, or the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion, can be discussed in plenary, then go into bicameral conference proceedings, in time for the endorsement to, and signing by, the President before year-end.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon, in a separate interview, had noted that Angara is so serious about fully threshing out the measure that his ways and means panel held five hearings just during the congressional break that ended on July 24.

Angara acknowledged, after Duterte pointedly addressed senators during the Sona, “Well we might have to speed it up, but, I think, September is doable. By early September we have a committee report. [We now hold weekly] hearings [but if needed, we’ll make it twice weekly, though that’s a heavy load]. I think we’re acceding to the President’s request for Congress to tackle the bill and make it a priority.”

Not hook, line and sinker

For all their fidelity to their timeline, however, senators made it clear this week that they cannot, as Drilon put it, take the entire House-approved, Palace-endorsed tax package “hook, line and sinker”.

So, what exactly in the package could senators apply what Sotto called the “tweaks” to? Angara himself gave a glimpse of what could take center stage in Senate debates, as he summed up the issues raised so far by his colleagues—and by himself.

From Angara’s summing up and the individual declarations of certain senators, the most contentious parts of the package would be: 1) the hike in excise tax on petroleum products; 2) the lifting of value-added tax (VAT) exemptions from socialized housing; 3) the excise taxes on so-called sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) and on salt content of foods; and the lifting of VAT exemptions on cooperatives.

At least two of his colleagues, Sen. Sherwin T. Gatchalian and Sen. Joseph Victor G. Ejercito, are worried by the additional excise tax on automobile purchase.

Fuel-tax hike equals inflation?

First, the matter of increase in fuel excise tax, which the House version imposed at a “3-2-1” schedule, i.e., additional P3 on first year (2018), another P2 on second year; and P1 on third year.

Senators fret about the inflationary impact of this measure, notwithstanding an earlier presentation made by Finance Undersecretary Karl Kendrick T. Chua that past experience did not show spikes in prices of basic goods even in periods when fuel-price hikes were at their steepest.

“Fuel is the biggest factor that triggers price increases,” Drilon declared. Fuel-price hikes impact basic goods, and he is most concerned about diesel, which is used by public transport. “Diesel fuel is also used by fishermen, tricycle drivers and trucks ferrying goods to the markets, that is why we will need to look at its effects on the people.”

Drilon cited estimates that as much as 1.5 percent could be added to inflation and, thus, people could be looking at “5 percent inflation” down the road. “Initial estimates showed fuel-tax hike may lead to a 1.5-percent increase in inflation…if inflation now is 3.5 percent on the average, it might go up to 5 percent, which means prices of basic commodities will also go up.”

Angara is not exactly pushing for the total scuttling of the additional fuel-excise tax, but a reversal of the rate-hike schedule. “You know, 3-2-1 is too abrupt; and we must consider that our inflation level is higher” since the economy is being primed, Angara pointed out.

“When the 3-2-1 breakdown of the P6 additional tax was crafted, our inflation rate was 1 percent to 2 percent. But now that we’re kicking up to 3 percent and higher, we have reason to fear that prices of goods could really be impacted if we go ahead with the P3 additional in fuel excise tax right away on the first year of implementation, in 2018,” Angara explained in mixed Filipino and English.

The senator suggests that “maybe, instead of 3-2-1, we could impose 1-2-3”, referring to his proposed schedule of fuel-tax hike of P1 on the first year (2018), P2 on the second and P3 on the third.

“That’s what we’re studying now. We’re consulting economists and experts,” Angara added.

There’s another reason Angara thinks 1-2-3, or scaling up the additional tax, is better than a scaling-down schedule of 3-2-1, and that’s the government’s record of underspending, as cited by Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson.

“Average underspending by government for the last six or seven years is P150 billion a year,” Angara added.

Thus, Angara said, absorptive capacity is an issue, i.e., if government abruptly hikes the fuel-excise tax by P3 on the first year, is it already in a position to spend the surge in funds or are its key projects already in the pipeline?

“Well, we have to align it, right? [Let’s not collect money we can’t spend right away]. Or, if ever, [when the absorptive capacity] of the government is not yet there, [then let’s raise the rates] toward the end. That’s why I believe our [formula] is better: instead of 3-2-1, the rates should be imposed in 1-2-3 scaling up fashion,” Angara elaborated.

Sugar tax: Not so sweet?

At least three other senators, Angara, meanwhile, have serious reservations about the tax reform that would levy a P10 per-liter volume capacity tax on sugar-sweetened beverages.

The basic argument, as also spelled out on Tuesday by the Philippine Retailers Association (PRA), is that it would impact retailers because the manufacturers would simply pass on the new tax to consumers, whose appetite for the drinks would thus be reduced.

Angara, however, has a more basic objection: The proposed measure in the House version makes no distinction between milk products that, say, would contain “only a spoonful of sugar” and soda or soft drinks that contain “10 spoonfuls” of sugar.

The Senate Ways and Means panel chairman noted that milk products have certain beneficial health effects (proteins and fats that give young people energy and strength and make them “taller”), and to discourage people from consuming them on account of what he deems as minimal sugar could be counterproductive.

Senators Joel J. Villanueva and Ejercito, meanwhile, object to the fact that sugar-sweetened instant coffee (the “3-in-1”) would be affected, when this is so basic to the masses.

Drilon has a more fundamental question: Why was the tax on SSBs, which was not originally part of the administration-endorsed tax package 1, sneaked in as a separate bill by the House and is now being pushed in the Senate?

PRA President Paul Santos was also reported to have expressed concern that the imposition of P10-per-liter tariff on sugary beverages is “a bit high”, considering there is one country slapping a similar tax of—if computed in peso value—only P3 per liter.

“As retailers, we will nearly pass on the excise to our consumers, but we expect that the demand for sugared products will drop and [also] our sales of these products. That’s because consumers will now be made to pay the excise tax,” he said. Santos hoped that Congress will reduce the tariff to “something consumers can afford to pay”.

Meanwhile, the PRA head said the other measure pending for House of Representatives action is the so-called tax on salt content of foods, which he considered also “quite high”.

“If that bill is passed as is, it will certainly reduce demand for these kinds of foods because the cost will just be too prohibitive. And for retailers, we will also be affected because our sales of these products will decrease, as well,” Santos added.

As for the tax on the salt content of foods, the PRA intends to lobby lawmakers as well because, like the SSB tax, an additional imposition on food with salt content could simply be passed on by manufacturers to consumers, and dampen business in the retail sector.

Why housing?

Several senators are also lining up to question the House-approved version that lifts the VAT exemption on housing worth P3 million and below. They see this as hurting chances of ordinary Filipinos, especially overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), to buy their own homes, or rent at reasonable rates.

In the view of both Angara and Ejercito, this will only worsen the housing backlog.

If the House version is approved, renters paying at least P12,500 monthly would be affected because their landlords, who lose the VAT exemption, will simply pass on the new imposition to them.

The lifting of the VAT exemption on cooperatives is also being disputed by at least three senators—Angara, Juan Miguel F. Zubiri and Cynthia A. Villar, chairman of the Agriculture Committee—on the ground that it would hurt a sector that helps the government lift the marginalized beyond the poverty threshold.

At the end of the day, Angara, who said he idolizes Sen. Ralph Recto who held the ways and means panel for eight years but later paid the political price for pushing the VAT law, believes the Senate will simply stick to its mandate to pass a tax package that will make both the government happy, but the people it serves, happier. This, to him, is something he can eagerly applaud to.

Angara, reporting on their meeting with Palace officials at the Manila Polo Club on Thursday morning, confirmed the pending tax bills were the main agenda on the table.

“The senators, led by Senate President (Aquilino L.) Pimentel (III), had a frank and productive exchange of views with the economic managers on the tax measure,” Angara disclosed to reporters, saying, “the topics discussed included the proposed taxes on petroleum, sweet beverages and ways to cushion the impact for the poor.”

Angara added the senators and Palace officials “agreed to meet again with perhaps more senators present.”

Apart from Pimentel, also at the meeting were Sens. Loren B. Legarda, Nancy S. Binay, Villar and Zubiri. The Palace officials in attendance were Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez, Budget Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia and Finance Undersecretary Chua.