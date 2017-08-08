Senate sets probe into Comelec chief’s P1-billion ‘hidden wealth’

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee probers open an inquiry into the alleged P1-billion “hidden-wealth” case exposed by the wife of beleaguered Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andres D. Bautista, following Majority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III’s filing of a resolution paving the way for a Senate investigation.

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph G. Recto and Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon affirmed the Blue Ribbon, also known as the Committee on Accountability Public Officers, will have primary jurisdiction over the impending investigation should a senator move to Comelec chief’s unexplained wealth.

Drilon, however, cautioned that if the Senate conducts an inquiry ahead of an impeachment filing against Bautista in the House of Representatives, it might end up in an awkward position of senator-judges sitting in an impeachment trial later, on the same issues tackled by the Senate panel inquiry.

But Drilon’s view was disputed by Sen. Grace Poe, who recalled that Senate probers had already been conducting investigations into graft allegations against then-President Joseph E. Estrada way before an impeachment complaint was filed in the House and later endorsed for trial by the Senate as an impeachment court.

For his part, Bautista told reporters in a news conference on Tuesday he is ready to face possible charges arising from his estranged wife’s disclosure of his alleged hidden wealth, including undeclared bank accounts and real properties abroad.

In his defense, Bautista expressed doubt that the evidence, consisting of bank passbooks and ledgers, among others, presented to media by his estranged wife Mrs. Patricia Paz Bautista as proof of his “hidden wealth” is not likely to stand in court.

“These documents were stolen, doctored and fabricated,” he said. “I don’t know if these are genuine or not.”

The Comelec chief added: “She [Mrs. Bautista] said it was turned over to [the] NBI [National Bureau of Investigation], but I don’t know what they are. I’m not saying all documents are fake, but I want to see them.”

He voiced suspicion that his accuser was tampering with evidence, saying, “It looks they are padding the amount as part of an extortion and squeeze play by her lawyers.”

Bautista appealed to his estranged spouse to just bring back the documents that his wife divulged to media as proof of his hidden wealth. “She should return the documents…The case is affecting our children but we have to face it,” he said. “She is spreading lies, so I prefer that we face each other in court.”

Leave of absence

AN election watchdog, meanwhile, urged Bautista to take a leave of absence following allegations of having unexplained wealth.

“By taking a leave of absence, Bautista will not be able to use his position at the Comelec to influence the outcome of the probe, which we maintain should not just be limited to the issue of ill-gotten wealth,” Kontra Daya Convener Danilo Arao said in a news statement.

Transcending the seemingly salacious and scandalous, it is imperative that any investigation of Bautista include issues surrounding the conduct of the 2016 elections under Bautista’s watch, as in the case of the leakage of personal information of voters,” he said.

Arao believed that the allegation “is worth investigating, especially in the performance of his job not just at the Comelec but also at the Presidential Commission on Good Government.”

He added, “Much as the media and the public are tempted to look at other details of his personal life, it is our hope that we don’t lose sight of the bigger issue of alleged corruption, conflict of interest and abuse of power while in office.”

When asked if the poll body did not accede to the call, Arao said whatever the outcome of the probe will be questionable.

“The result of the probe would be put in question as Bautista will be vulnerable to accusations of interference. Of course, the Comelec, as an institution, would suffer in terms of morale and whatever remains of its credibility, no thanks to how Bautista has mismanaged the 2016 polls,” he added.

