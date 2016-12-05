Senate ratifies Philippine entry as founding member of AIIB

The Senate, voting 20-1 on third reading on Monday, finally ratified the Articles of Agreement formalizing the Philippines’s entry as a founding member of the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Proponents of the AIIB accord assert that Philippine membership in the AIIB is expected to open up additional funding sources for vital public-works projects intended to sustain growth through increased infrastructure spending.

Casting the lone negative vote, neophyte Sen. Risa Hontiveros Baraquel said Congress should first repeal the law requiring automatic appropriations for debt servicing, which eats up a big chunk of the national budget.

Hontiveros-Baraquel argued the Philippines, before joining another international financial institution, should first “put our house in order by verifying whether the loan agreements our country has entered into with these institutions are in accordance with the principles on responsible sovereign lending and borrowing published by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.”

Among others, she added, these principles make lenders responsible for making realistic assessments of the sovereign borrower’s capacity to service a loan based on the best available information, and following objective and agreed technical rules on due diligence and national accounts.

She suggested that before joining another international financial institution, the Congressional Oversight Committee on Overseas Development Assistance should “conduct a debt audit to verify whether the loan agreements our country has entered into are legitimate.”

Pending the conduct of this audit, the Senator said, the payment of interest on questionable loan-funded projects should be held in abeyance. “In addition, before contracting additional sovereign debt, we should ensure that adequate safeguards are in place to protect the Filipino people from irresponsible sovereign lending and borrowing,” she said, suggesting that “one of the most important ways this can be done is by finally repealing the provisions in our statutes requiring automatic appropriations for debt servicing.”

In sponsoring the measure ratifying the Philippines entry as the last founding member of the AIIB, Senator Loren B. Legarda earlier said membership in the China-based development bank would help the Philippines “attain growth targets through accelerated infrastructure spending.”

“Development of infrastructure is crucial for enhancing our trade competitiveness. Resilient and adequate infrastructure will reduce the costs of trade and strengthen our competitiveness. These would impact on our future growth,” Legarda said.

Citing the Philippines’s ranking (95th out of 138 economies in the 2016-2017 World Economic Forum’s global competitiveness index on infrastructure), Legarda said this highlighted how much the country has lagged behind other economies.

“The absence of good infrastructure—from road networks, transportation systems, airports and seaports, electrification, water supply, to telecommunications—has had dire consequences on our nation’s growth; above all, on our people’s well-being,” Legarda said.

She cited a World Bank estimate that a 10-percent increase in capital investment into infrastructure projects contributes to a one percent growth in GDP.

Legarda affirmed the importance of being a member of the AIIB, which, like the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank, is a multilateral lending institution, owned by sovereign-member countries, which aims to promote economic development in Asia.