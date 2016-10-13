Senate panel scraps inquiry into extrajudicial killings

By Azer N. Parrocha / Philippines News Agency

THE Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights on Thursday decided to scrap the inquiry into extrajudicial killings and instead tackle a measure seeking death penalty for heinous crimes.

This, after Sen. Richard J. Gordon, committee chairman, took offense to a recent statement by one of the officials of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), Commissioner Roberto Eugenio Cadiz.

To recall, Cadiz earlier slammed the Senate for suspending the supposed three-day inquiry on October 3 after a heated exchange among senators, a walkout of one of them and a fuss over a missing witness broke out.





Cadiz called Gordon a “coward” for suspending the hearing simply after witness and confessed “Davao Death Squad member” Edgar Matobato left the Senate premises allegedly due to security reasons.

Cadiz was upset that the hearing was suspended, noting that there were more than 10 witnesses yet to be presented.

On Wednesday Gordon said that the Senate inquiry into extrajudicial killings would push through without the witnesses presented by the CHR.

Gordon added that the CHR should apologize and should castigate Cadiz.

However, Gordon on Thursday decided to scrap the inquiry altogether and instead tackle the death-penalty bill. He said the panel would release a committee report on extrajudicial killings on October 17.

Sen. Leila de Lima, who used to chair the committee before Gordon took over, moved to allow CHR Chairman Chito Gascon to make a statement and explain the side of the CHR. She also countered the plan to tackle death penalty instead of extrajudicial killings.

However, Gordon overruled both her motions.

Gascon confirmed that he called Gordon to clarify the misunderstanding, but maintained that he would not apologize on behalf of the commission.

“How can we say sorry for something we did not say? The relationship of commissioners to each other is akin to relationship of the senators to each other. Each senator is free to take their position and that’s the same with the commission, unless the commission as a body takes a positon and adopts a resolution,” Gascon said.

He added that the statements of Cadiz were made “personally” and were not brought to the commission en banc for discussion.

“That statement was made by him in his personal capacity, it is not for the commission to disown something it did not do,” he added.