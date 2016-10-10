Senate fast-tracks hearings on grant of special powers to Duterte to solve traffic woes 

The Senate Public Services Committee spearheading senators’ scrutiny of the proposed three-year emergency powers for President Duterte is set to wrap public hearings on Wednesday, paving the way for plenary deliberations and awaited approval of the Palace-endorsed legislation to address the quickly address worsening transport crisis in Metro Manila, Cebu and Davao.

Sen. Grace Poe, who is presiding over the joint hearings with the committee on revision of codes and finance, said they are looking to fast-track the passage of the emergency powers bill “before [Congress adjourns] for Christmas break.”

But she admitted lawmakers are also tied up with other urgent concerns, including the ongoing Senate inquiry into the wave of unsolved extrajudicial killings under the Duterte administration, making it difficult to muster a quorum.

Poe added that they need to conduct one final hearing at the request of Senate Minority Leader Ralph G. Recto, after which the panel will write a committee report on the emergency powers bill.





Members of the committee noted that there were quite a number of plans and proposals under the administration bill submitted to Congress that were not fully defined, prompting requests from lawmakers for further clarifications on how this will work.

For instance, she said the bill mentioned putting up 25 kilometers of railway in Mindanao, but did not specify where it will be laid out. In Manila, she added, the bill also talked about a “dedicated Bus Rapid Transit Line,” but there was no mention of how this would affect existing bus franchises plying Edsa.

She said administration proponents would be asked to first clarify these and other unresolved issues, assuring that the senators are inclined to grant the requested emergency powers to address daily traffic gridlocks in major thoroughfares at the soonest possible time.

Poe, however, reminded Executive officials that, while the Senate is committed to fast-track the emergency powers bill, it does not mean the work is done because the Legislative branch consists of two chambers, meaning the measure must be passed by the two chambers of Congress.

Earlier, Poe indicated that the Senate version of the emergency powers will include a provision to facilitate putting additional telecom cell towers to speed up Internet connections that will encourage employers to allow work-at-home options for employees to also reduce volume of pedestrian traffic during rush hours.

“Importante ’yung [Internet speed] kasi kung pwede kang magtrabaho sa bahay, hindi na kinakailangan umalis palagi para mag-report sa trabaho. Ang dami natin diyan na mga experts sa IT [information technology], hindi na nila kailangan pumasok pa,” she said.

Under the Palace endorsed legislation, Mr. Duterte shall be granted three-year emergency powers to “reorganize and rationalize the functions” of the Department of Transportation, the Land Transportation Office, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, Civil Aeronautics Board, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group and other agencies in the transportation sector.

At the same time, the Transportation secretary will be empowered to adopt “special” procurement modes for projects, namely, direct contracting involving directly tapping a contractor, supplier or consultant who meets financial, technical and legal qualifications set by the procuring office; repeat order involving direct procurement of goods from a previous supplier; and direct negotiation of contracts with a project proponent who meets all prequalification requirements set by Republic Act 7718, or the build-operate-transfer law.

In addition, the bill designates the transportation secretary as traffic crisis manager who will exercise overall traffic management and control, as well as oversee the implementation of the plan.