Senate awaits PNP probe into violent dispersal of protesters

THE Senate Committee on Accountability of Public Officials (Blue Ribbon) is awaiting the result of the National Police (PNP) administrative proceedings before opening a separate inquiry against police officers involved in the violent dispersal of demonstrators at the United States Embassy last week.

Sen. Richard J. Gordon, committee chairman, said PNP Chief Ronald M. de la Rosa and other top PNP officials have “summary powers” to impose disciplinary sanctions against erring policemen.

“Mayroong summary powers ang PNP chief; may summary powers ang NCRPO [National Capital Region Police Office], may summary powers ang mga regional directors to expel or to suspend,” Gordon said, adding: “Mas maganda na hindi nila tino-tolerate.”

The senator said there is an exhaustion of administrative remedies.





“Let us give the PNP the chance to enforce it. If they do that and the Senate is not satisfied, then we will investigate.”

Gordon added: “The PNP can investigate. We can investigate if they did not do the proper investigation. Ako naniniwala na dapat pagbigyan muna ang pamahalaang pairalin ang batas na ginawa namin. Pag hindi nila pinairal ang batas, saka kami papasok.”

Gordon said the Senate will eventually review the PNP probe’s findings and recommendations in a separate inquiry.

“I thought about it last night. Moto propio I am calling for an investigation. I just want the police to know that I can call that [investigation] moto propio, but let’s give democracy, let’s allow the rule of law to operate. Ang rule of law: May batas tayo, gawin nyo ’yung batas. ’Pag hindi nyo in-enforce wala tayo rule of law. ’Pag hindi ninyo ginawa iyan, we will investigate.”

The senator said he is also keen to hear the side of the police officers at the scene of the violent dispersal. “I would like to know whether there was sufficient provocation, that there was no other means to do it. Sasagasaan mo na. That is in proper self-defense. From the looks of it that’s the way lumalabas. Iyon namang namalo excessively, wala siyang defense. Defenseless iyong tao, pinagpapapalo.”

Saying he had seen parts of the video recording of the violent dispersal of protestors outside the US embassy last Wednesday, Gordon said: “I think both sides ought to be put to task. You know there’s such a thing as peaceful assembly, right? You should be responsible when you demonstrate.”

The senator recalled he, too, was “a demonstrator” when he was studying at the University of the Philippines (UP).

“It was the First Quarter Storm when I was in the student council of UP. Huwag naman na minumura ang mga pulis, huwag natin binabato; but on the other hand, ang nagmamaneho noong vehicle at iyong nagbigay ng order na violently pinapalo iyong ulo ng driver, they must be put to task for it. Sorry napikon sila, pero hindi sila dapat manakit.”

Asked if it was “enough” that the erring officers were relieved, Gordon replied: “No. They can be sued by the rallyists and the government should take appropriate measures that doesn’t happen again by showing sanctions against these police officers.”

He said, “There was an excessive use of force. You don’t hit people down with your vehicle kahit na pinapalo ka na. You are in authority. You are there to protect civilians; you are not there to harm them. You have to be more understanding. But unless you are in self-defense, you have no authority to hit anybody, to hurt anybody.”