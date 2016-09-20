Semirara’s Molave expansion project found technically sound

SEMIRARA Mining and Power Corp. (SMPC) on Tuesday disclosed that its Molave expansion project passed the environmental audit conducted by an audit team of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Based on the two-day audit, SMPC’s Molave expansion project on Semirara Island in Caluya, Antique, was found to be “technically sound” considering that all aspects have been considered, such as slope stability analysis, analyses of pumping tests of dewatering wells and greenhouse-gas emission reduction project. SMPC Vice President and Corporate Secretary John R. Sadullo said in the company’s public disclosure posted on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) web site that a mining audit shows full compliance to environmental laws based on a matrix presented by the audit team.

The audit team is composed of representatives of the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) Central Office, EMB Region 6, Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) Region 6, Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office-Antique, Provincial Health Office of Antique and civil-society organizations (CSOs). Members of the trimedia were also present during the audit.

However, SMPC is still seeking clarification from the DENR Regional Office to correct the terminology from “mining audit” to “environmental audit.”





Sought for interview, Environment Senior Undersecretary Leo L. Jasareno said the SMPC is not covered by the mining audit.

“The audit conducted for SMPC is for validation of their environmental compliance certificate [ECC],” Jasareno told the BusinessMirror.

According to Jasareno, he has not received a copy of the audit report, but said the DENR Central Office, led by Energy Secretary Regina Paz L. Lopez, has the final say on whether SMPC indeed passed the audit criteria.

Jasareno, Lopez’s designated point person on environmental management matters, said SMPC’s coal mine is not within the mandate and jurisdiction of the MGB, which regulates mining.

“Coal mines are under the Department of Energy (DOE). The reason Secretary Lopez issued a show-cause order is because of violations of the terms and conditions of their ECC,” Jasareno said.

According to Jasareno, they are still waiting for the DENR-Region 6 to furnish them a copy of the audit report on Semirara, which concerns the company’s ECC.

Lopez earlier warned the SMPC, a subsidiary of the D.M. Consunji Inc. (DMCI), against losing its ECC. It was given seven days to address the issues and concerns raised against the company by residents on the island.

According to Lopez, Semirara has apparently caused massive environmental degradation and failed to meet environmental standards in operating its open-pit mine in the area.

While coal is within the mandate and jurisdiction of the DOE, issuance of ECCs falls under the mandate and jurisdiction of the DENR through its EMB. A cancellation of the ECC would automatically cause a halt of the development project.

The SMPC is the single major producer of coal and operates in Semirara Island. Semirara’s coal is reportedly already below sea level, which poses great danger to the communities on the small island with a land area of 55 square kilometers.

Meanwhile, Jasareno said the DENR is scheduled to conduct a one-day workshop on Wednesday to ensure uniformity of reports of the recently concluded mining audit.

“We will have a workshop to standardize the reports,” he said.

Jasareno admitted that the mining audit fell short of meeting its August 30 self-imposed deadline to come up with its report of the audit.

“We were supposed to come up with the report last week, but the schedule was in conflict with the ongoing budget hearings. That’s why we encountered some delay in reporting. Within the week, Secretary Lopez will announce the result of the audit,” said Jasareno.

The mining audit covers all 40 large-scale metallic mining operations. Sixteen different teams conducted the audit, which aims to weed out irresponsible miners that cause environmental destruction and suffering to people in host communities. So far, since assuming the top DENR post, Lopez had already suspended the operations of 10 large-scale metallic mines.

Lopez’s mining audit criteria include environmental, social and biodiversity aspects of mining, in addition to the physical or technical criteria.