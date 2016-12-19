Seminar on ‘2017 Tax, Labor Updates and Remedies’ set

START the New Year right! Learn what you missed out on the relevant labor and tax rulings, regulations and issuances of the government for the entire year up to the present. The Center for Global Best Practices will have a one-time run for each of these two topics. “Labor Law 2017 Updates and Remedies” on January 12, 2017, will feature labor law practitioner and author of 23 books lawyer Elvin Villanueva. He will provide you with the recent policies and regulations of the Department of Labor and Employment, Social Security System, PhilHealth and PAG-IBIG.

“New Year Tax Updates and Remedies” on January 20, 2017, will feature seasoned practitioner on taxation and commercial law, lawyer Nicasio C. Cabaneiro. He has 41 years of teaching experience and 25 years of banking experience with the Bank of Philippine Islands, capping off his career as its vice-president and head of the Legal Services Division (1982 to 2007). He is a sought-after lecturer and consultant of various institutions across many industries, as well as high-networth individuals to help them solve their tax and other legal matters.

These one-day comprehensive seminars are designed not only to provide you all the necessary updates for the entire year, but more important, present to you the interpretation of those government regulations. These solutions-oriented lectures will also include question-and-answer segments where problems encountered by businesses can be addressed and remedial actions can be taken.

These two seminars will be held at Edsa Shangri-La Hotel, Mandaluyong City. For details, check www.cgbp.org or call Manila lines 842-7148/ 59 or 556-8968/ 69; Cebu lines (032) 512-3106/ 07; Legazpi line (052) 736-0148.

Whether you are expanding your business, improving your bottom line, or strategizing your next move as a small and medium enterprise (SME) or a large corporation, you will profit from attending these yearly seminars. Interested participants are encouraged to avail of the early bird and group discounts. Seats are limited and preregistration is required.