Segunda Mana’s flagship outlet opens in Fairview Terraces

Caritas Manila believes that progress must be an empowering process and geared toward integral human growth, especially the spiritual and socioeconomic development of the poor.

As part of efforts to strengthen its social entrepreneurship programs, the Archdiocese of Manila’s lead social services and development ministry, Caritas Manila, opened its Segunda Mana’s flagship outlet in Fairview Terraces, Novaliches, Quezon City, on July 12.

The opening of the charity outlet was graced by His Excellency Novaliches Bishop Antonio Tobias, DD, with the Vicar General of Diocese of Novaliches Fr. Tony Labiao and yours truly.

Also present during the ribbon-cutting rites were members of the clergy of the Diocese of Novaliches, Nuns from the Restorative Justice Ministry of Caritas Manila, representatives from the Management of Fairview Terraces, as well as Quezon City officials, led by Councilor Aly Medalla and Novaliches Proper Punong Barangay Asuncion Visaya, and Caritas Manila Board of Trustees member and treasurer Mrs. Rosario Villar.

The first charity outlet of Segunda Mana in the Diocese of Novaliches features artworks, preloved items, such as clothes, shoes, bags, toys, home and fashion accessories, at affordable prices. The Caritas Manila’s Segunda Mana advocates the 3Rs: reuse, reduce and recycle. These charity outlets, likewise, provide employment to almost 6.7-percent unemployed from the urban-poor sector and livelihood to families who make trading as their source of income.

Also made available are products of Caritas Margins from food, home care and personal-hygiene products, bags and more, made by urban-poor partners trained under the Caritas Manila skills-training program; and accessories, as well as handicrafts and artworks by resident-inmates under the Caritas Restorative Justice program.

For his part, Bishop Tobias encourages the faithful in his diocese to support Segunda Mana by donating and patronizing its charity outlets.

“Instead of hoarding our things in our storerooms, let’s bring them out and help those who are in need. Everyone has goodness in their hearts. Let’s bring it out, share the joy of giving and honesty. Clean our spaces as we clean our souls. Let’s live as the sources of God’s mercy,” Bishop Tobias said.

Caritas Margins works hand in hand with the Caritas Manila’s livelihood program, providing skills training, like tailoring, food processing and production of herbal soaps, perfumes and home-care products. It helps the livelihood of poor communities by encouraging their entrepreneurial spirit. To date, Caritas Margins supports over 900 microentrepreneurs in Metro Manila and the provinces by providing them livelihood opportunities and in marketing their products.

You can support Segunda Mana by donating items that you no longer need, have excess of, or your company’s old but reusable items, slow-moving and old inventories. You may visit any of our charity outlets and our main office at 2002 Jesus Street, Pandacan, Manila.

Proceeds of both Caritas Margins and Segunda Mana help sustain the Caritas Manila flagship Youth Servant Leadership and Education Program, which focuses on education for the underprivileged youth, supporting 5,000 scholars nationwide.

