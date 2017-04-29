Seeking utter space? Young businessman shows how

SPACE is becoming the last frontier. For some people, cutting clutter takes a thousand steps.

Businessman Carlo Coronel says he can help trim that down via Safehouse Storage, a venture of real-estate developer CCMC Development Corp. Founded in early 2010, Safehouse Storage is the first of its kind to offer comprehensive self-storage solutions in the Philippines.

The company operates two warehouses in Taguig and Quezon City that each has a wide range of units in various sizes. We also provide services that complete our clients’ storage experience, from transporting and packing goods, in-house auctions, insurance and file inventory, Coronel said.

The BusinessMirror sat down with him to know why he’s upbeat with helping people attack “the hoard” of things they need to have space for.

Advertisement

Why do you think storage has become a booming business?

Space is becoming a problem right now, most especially for people living in condominiums. People who have a hard time letting go of their sentimental items have a new way of keeping them.

Online retailers have a better way of storing their inventories. Bazaaristas have a new place for storing their bazaar paraphernalia. For companies, it is a more cost efficient way of storing their documents and office equipment.

What is the most difficult thing about the business?

I think, the most difficult thing about this business is the low barriers to entry and handling different types of clients.

What is the most difficult moment in the storage industry?

The most fulfilling thing about our business is hearing from our clients that they experienced a hassle-free storage experience from inquiry to move-in

Are you a serial entrepreneur?

I would like to believe so. I have so many ideas that I want to start. However, I make sure that all of my ideas have a similar goal or is in the same field as my other businesses, just like in the coworking business that I am a cofounder in (Acceler8). It attacks the same problem, which provides space for start-up companies and individuals to work.

My intention is to help startups have a cost efficient way to store their items with Safehouse and also have a flexible workspace with Accelr8.

What are your long-term goals for Safehouse Storage?

My long-long term goal with Safehouse Storage is to become the first in mind when it comes to storage and making the lives of the Filipino people convenient in their moving and storage needs.

What motivates you to become an entrepreneur?

What motivates me is that feeling of satisfaction from our clients. That moment when they refer us to other people telling them how convenient our service is.

What were the challenges in the storage business?

One of the big challenges that we encountered would be educating Filipinos on how this service works. People were not familiar with this type of service.

We were a little bit lucky that we had clients that used this type of service abroad. They were our early adapters and helped us in our word of mouth marketing.

It’s also a big help right now that new player have entered the industry. Rather than competing with one another, we are able to bring awareness regarding this service resulting to easier marketing and reach.

What does Safehouse Storage offer to clients?

We are more affordable than the other players in the industry. Despite the affordability, you are able to get the same type of security measures and cleanliness of our facility. We are able to provide another option for clients.

Moreover, Safehouse Storage does not compromise the quality and security of the facility. We also offer storage services that complement our other services. We offer moving and packing services that would ensure the protection of your belongings.

When can you say that the business has taken off?

I would say that the business took off when we were advertising aggressively our services.

We were marketing to condo- unit owners and start up companies. We were also targeting big companies since these were the tenants that would store long term. It also gave us a good reputation and made our portfolio of clients better resulting to other potential clients trusting us.

Do you think there is a big difference between a millennial and a nonmillennial entrepreneur?

Yes. I believe that there is a big difference between a millennial and nonmillennial entrepreneur.

For me, millennials have that “change the world” mentality. They use technology in trying to improve their businesses. There are some that even use technology as their core business. There are times that millennials always want the shortcut. They don’t realize that everything in life is a marathon and not a sprint. That’s why it’s good to try to combine both. It’s beneficial for someone to combine technology and doing business in a traditional way.

Who are your inspirations?

My inspirations would be my parents who are my role models in doing business and living my life. Also, I find inspirations in the books that I read.

I love reading about the success stories of famous business figures like Steve Jobs, Howard Schulz, Richard Branson and the like.