Seda Vertis targets M.I.C.E., weddings to boost revenues

THE newly opened Seda Hotel at Vertis North in Quezon City is targetting the weddings, social events and the MICE (Meetings Incentives Conferences Exhibitions) markets to enhance its profitability.

Seda Vertis North Director of Sales and Marketing Cinty Yniguez said the Quezon City hotel is the only Seda property with a high-ceiling grand ballroom, which is ideal for banquets and conventions, and can be divided into three separate event venues.

“Right now, we are getting a lot of government functions and wedding receptions,” she added. The Quezon ballroom is pillar-less and can seat about 500 persons, and up to 700

persons, standing, which makes it the perfect venue for cocktail events. Since it opened in April, “Seda Vertis North has received 32 potential wedding business,” Yniguez said.

Seda Vertis North is the sixth property of the Seda brand by Ayala Land Hotels and Resorts Corp. (AHRC), a fully owned subsidiary of Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) and focused on the development of tourism properties in the country. ALI’s investment in Seda Vertis North is part of its P15-billion Seda hotels expansion program, which also includes Seda Capitol Central Bacolod, Seda Lio Palawan, Seda BGC2, Seda Circuit, Seda Arca South, Seda Central Bloc Cebu and Seda Suites Makati and bay area.

Still in its soft opening stage, Seda Vertis North will fully operate by end-August, with 438 guest rooms and suites.

Owing to the newfound popularity of Quezon City as a corporate location, Seda Vertis North was designed “as the premier and biggest hotel catering to business travelers in the northern part of the metropolis”, Yniguez said.

The hotel has an expansive lobby stylishly designed with colorful seating and art from a number of local artists and furniture designers, such as Vito Selma and Kenneth Cobonpue. Furniture from other Cebuano craftsmen and local art pieces also dot the many walls, nooks and crannies of the hotel.

It also has a 250-seat full-scale international restaurant called Misto, featuring a show kitchen and impressive buffet that will change with the seasons and guests’ tastes. While the lunch buffet is currently priced at P1,350, BPI cardholders get a 50-percent discount on their meal until August 31, Yniguez added.

Deluxe rooms and studio-style premier rooms are ideal options for individual travelers, Yniguez said, while the Suites (64 sq m), with a separate master bedroom and living room, “are perfect for families or guests who require more spacious accommodations”.

The deluxe rooms are equipped with modern amenities in a comfortable 32-sq-m area with a 40-inch LED HDTV, media panel with HDMI, USB and A/V connectivity, iPod docks and FM stereo. The deluxe rooms are priced from P4,760+ inclusive of breakfast.

The premier rooms, which start at P7,100 +, have the same amenities of the deluxe room in a more spacious 48-sq-m area, configured as a studio. Its bathroom is wider, and includes amenities, like a bathtub.

In the next few months, the hotel will also be opening a Club Lounge, a presidential suite (160 sq m), a Chinese restaurant and Straight Up, Seda’s signature rooftop bar on the 24th floor, “which will offer expansive views of the city skyline”, she added. The Club Rooms, which are on the 21st to 23rd floors, will have access to the Club Lounge with daily Continental breakfast, afternoon tea and cocktails; all-day coffee, tea and nonalcoholic beverages; iMac stations; work tables; reading materials; a wide-screen LED HDTV with cable channels; and secretarial assistance.

Currently operating are its fully-equipped fitness gym, adults’ and children’s pool, a spa with steam and sauna and an e-lounge on the ground floor with iMacs for hotel guests. Other Seda hotels are located at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, where a second tower is being constructed; Cagayan de Oro City; Nuvali in Laguna; and Iloilo City. Yniguez said, “over the next three years”, more Seda hotels will be opening in other parts of Metro Manila and other key destinations in the Philippines.

Aside from the Seda brand, AHRC properties include: Fairmont Raffles Makati; Holiday Inn and Suites Makati; the Marriot Hotel in Cebu; resorts in El Nido, Palawan (Miniloc Island Resort, Lagen Island Resort, and Pangalusian Island Resort); Lio Estate, also in El Nido; and Apulit Island Resort in Taytay, Palawan.

Vertis North is part of the P65-billion real-estate development project committed by the Ayala Group to the Quezon City local government to reinvigorate the city as a prime central business district in Metro Manila. Along with Seda Hotel, the Ayala Group has also recently opened Vertis North Mall, which seeks to complement the current offerings of the Trinoma mall. Other projects in area include Alveo and Avida condominium developments, as well as office buildings, restaurants and green spaces.