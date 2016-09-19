SEC postpones sale of Liberty Telecoms

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has effectively postponed the sale of Liberty Telecoms Holdings Inc. when it ordered Vega Telecom to defer the closing of the tender offer period for the telco unit previously owned by San Miguel Corp. (SMC).

The SEC’s Market and Securities Regulation Department directed Vega Telecom Inc.—now owned by PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc.—to defer the conclusion of the tender offer, which was supposed to end at 12 noon on September 21. The SEC put the sale on hold due to valuation concerns.

The offer was priced at P2.20 per share, covering some 165.88 million shares, or 12.8 percent of the telecom firm previously owned by conglomerate San Miguel Corp.

The regulator directed Vega to submit a new timeline, among others, relative to the amended tender offer report.





“The new offer period should provide reasonable time to the tendering shareholders to evaluate or assess the amended and/or additional information,” the SEC said.

“The new offer period shall recommence not later than October 17, 2016,” it added. Copies of the

said letter were also furnished to PLDT, Globe and the Philippine Stock Exchange, among others.

The SEC made the decision after several camps complained that the deal involving San Miguel and the two telecom duopoly was undervalued.

In its seven-page order, the SEC said Vega failed to disclose information on the impact of the assignment of frequencies in Liberty’s financials. Specifically, the SEC said, “No disclosure was made about the transfer of frequency from Liberty to its sister company neither financial recording has been made or recognized in Liberty’s audited financial statement [AFS] nor in the relevant notes of the AFS.”

The regulator said this and other information were “material” and should have been “included in the SEC Tender Offer Report (SEC Form 19-1), and critical to shareholders to arrive at an informed investment decision, including whether to hold or sell their shares in response to the tender offer.”