SEC approves Apex Mining restructuring

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the quasi-reorganization of Apex Mining Co. Inc., a measure meant to wipe out the deficit it had accumulated over the years.

The company said the SEC approved its equity restructuring to eliminate P3.01 billion off its balance sheet as of end December 2015, after it made an additional paid-in capital of P3.02 billion.

The SEC said it allowed the restructuring on the condition that the additional paid-in capital of P15.94 million shall not be used to wipe out future losses without the approval of the agency.

The company said it will now implement the plan via an accounting entry in the company’s books of accounts by offsetting the deficit against the additional paid-in capital. The end-result will make the deficit a zero balance and leave the additional paid-in capital with a balance of P15.94 million, the company said.





“The foregoing quasi-reorganization or equity restructuring, being simply the application of additional paid-in capital against the deficit, will not affect any of the other equity accounts in the company’s balance sheet, such as the capital stock and its pertinent composition, such as par value and number of outstanding or issued shares,” the company said earlier.

Apex Mining’s consolidated net income for the first half reached P133 million, 60 percent higher than last year’s P82 million.

Parent company net income amounted to P156 million, 46 percent higher compared with last year, the company said.

The higher net earnings were mainly brought about by the new production record established by the Maco mine during the period.

The mine milled 203,476 tons of ore, 34 percent more, as compared to the 152,136 tons of ore milled in 2015, averaging close to 1,400 tons of ore per day in the second quarter this year, from 1,100 tons per day in the same quarter last year.

The improved milling throughput is a result of its goal to attain its objective of milling at the rate of 1,500 tons per day by the early part of the second half of 2016. This objective was, however, achieved at the end of June, when the Maco mill ran at the rate of 1,525 tons.

As metal prices began to recover toward the second quarter, the gold price for the Maco mine’s first-half period averaged $1,247 per ounce, 3 percent higher than last year’s average of $1,215 per ounce. The silver price remained at the same level as last year at $17 per ounce.

“The higher volume outputs and gold price combined to generate the highest revenue level, thus far, in the company’s history,” it said.