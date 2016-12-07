SC rules: TVPI wins NPPC contract

THE Supreme Court (SC) has denied the motion for reconsideration filed by SPC Power Corp. (SPC), paving the way for the government to award Therma Power Visayas Inc. (TPVI) the contract for the 153.1-megawatt (MW) Naga Power Plant Complex (NPPC).

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, Aboitiz Power Corp. said “the SC denied SPC’s urgent motion with finality.”

TPVI is a unit of Aboitiz.

On October 26 SPC filed an urgent motion for reconsideration with alternative motion to refer the case to the SC en banc.

On October 10 the SC issued a notice of judgment and resolution clarifying the nullification of SPC’s right to top did not invalidate the entire bidding process. The SC also ordered the reinstatement of the notice of award dated April 30, 2014, in favor of TPVI.

The SC also annulled and set aside the Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) and the Land Lease Agreement (LLA) executed between SPC and the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities and Management Corp. (PSALM) and directed PSALM to execute these agreements in favor of TPVI.

PSALM declared TPVI the highest bidder for the NPPC with a bid of P1.088 billion, higher than SPC’s bid of only P858,999,888.88.

SPC exercised its right to top and matched TPVI’s bid and paid an additional P54 million, or a total of P1.143 billion, to PSALM. Eventually, the Naga facility was awarded and turned over to SPC in September 2014.

In June 2014 Sergio R. Osmeña III filed a case against SPC and TVPI with the SC questioning the validity of the right to top, arguing it is allegedly noncompetitive.

The SC declared “attracting as many bidders to participate in bidding for public assets is still the better means to secure the best bid for the government and achieve the objective under Epira [Electric Power Industry Reform Act] to privatize the National Power Corp.’s assets in the most optimal manner.”