SC rules in favor of Singaporean Alliance investors

THE Supreme Court (SC) has given a green light into a complaint made by Singaporean investors against their Filipino counterparts in the Philippines, as the Tribunal introduced a new jurisprudence pertaining to cases that involve intracorporate dispute.

This, after it ruled in the case of Alliance International Inc. (Alliance), a tuna-canning company, that is embroiled in a management conflict following the acquisition of Strong Oak Inc. of the company’s 430.286 million shares, worth P563.675 million.

The sale has resulted in the dilution of the stake of the company’s Singaporeans shareholders to 14 percent, from 34 percent.

The SC’s First Division has particularly decided on the consolidated petition filed by Alliance, led by its president, Jonathan Dee, and that of its minority shareholders, led by Harvest All Investment Ltd. (Harvest All).

In its 12-page decision written by Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe, the SC’s First Division denied the petition of Alliance and partly granted the plea of Harvest All, as it ruled that an intracorporate controversy may involve a subject matter that is either capable or incapable of monetary estimation.

The case stemmed from Alliance’s board resolution, dated May 29, 2015, providing for an indefinite postponement for the conduct of its annual stockholders’ meeting (ASM) pending complete subscription to its stock rights offering (SRO) consisting of shares with a total value of P1 billion.

Alliance’s bylaws state that its ASM should be held every June 15.

Harvest All, in opposing the postponement of the ASM, filed a complaint before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Pasig City involving intracorporate controversy against Alliance. It argued that the subscription to the new shares, through SRO, cannot be made a condition to the exercise of the current stockholders of their right to vote in the 2015 ASM. Hence, they sought the nullification of the May 29, 2015, board resolution.

The clerk of court of the RTC in Pasig City assessed Harvest All with filing fees amounting to P8,860, which it paid accordingly.

However, the Branch 159 of the RTC in Pasig dismissed the complaint of Harvest All, as it ruled in favor with the Alliance’s argument that Harvest All failed to pay correct filing fees. Alliance believed the Court has no jurisdiction over the case, because Harvest All should have paid P20 million as docket fee, based on the worth of SRO, which is valued at P1 billion.

Harvest All brought the case before the Court of Appeals (CA), which ordered the reinstatement of the case. It directed the RTC in Pasig to conduct proceedings, but only after the proper legal fees were paid. The appellate court agreed with the RTC that the basis for the docket fees should be P1 billion.

Both the RTC in Pasig and the CA, in deciding the case, relied on the pronouncement made by the SC in the case of Lu v. Lu Ym, which denotes that “an intracorporate controversy always involves a property in litigation, the value of which is always the basis for computing the applicable filing fees.”

However, the SC, in its latest ruling, clarified that said pronouncement is just an obiter dictum, or a mere opinion, and does not bind the courts in deciding similar cases. “…depending on the nature of the principal, an intracorporate controversy may involve a subject matter that is either capable or incapable of pecuniary estimation,” the SC said in its ruling in the case of Alliance and Harvest All.

It further declared that the present case is “a precise illustration as to how an intracorporate controversy may be

classified as an action whose subject matter is incapable of pecuniary estimation.”

The High Court pointed out the case does not involve recovery of sum of money, because the main purpose of the complaint of Harvest All is to have Alliance hold its 2015 ASM on the date set in the corporation’s bylaws, so that its voting interest with the corporation would somehow be preserved.

The ruling also mentioned the amendment made by the Court to the schedule of legal fees to be collected in various commercial cases, which it has passed on October 5, 2016. Said amendment states that applicable legal fees shall depend on the nature of the action.

In lieu with this, the Court directed that Harvest All should be made to pay legal fees in accordance with the new schedule of legal fees.

It also directed the RTC in Pasig to conduct regular proceedings of the case, after it has determined whether the payment of Harvest All of P8,860 in filing fees is a sufficient compliance with the amended schedule of legal fees.

Joel R. San Juan