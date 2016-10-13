SC decision gives TPVI right to operate Naga Power Plant

A court order on Thursday reinstated the notice of award issued by the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM) to Therma Power Visayas Inc. (TPVI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corp., which can now own and operate a power plant in Cebu.

“AboitizPower was advised by its wholly owned subsidiary, TPVI, that it received on Wednesday the Notice of Judgement dated October 5, 2016, in the Supreme Court (SC) case number GR No. 212686 entitled Sergio R. Osmeña III vs Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp., Emmanuel R. Ledesma Jr., SPC Power Corporation (SPC) and Therma Power Visayas Inc., said the power firm in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

In its Notice of Judgement, the SC upheld the validity of the public bidding held by PSALM of the Naga Power Plant, but invalidated the condition in the bidding granting SPC the right to top the bid. In particular, the High Tribunal ordered the reinstatement of the Notice of Award issued by PSALM dated April 30, 2014, awarding the 153.1-megawatt (MW) Naga Power Plant Complex (NPPC) in Cebu to TPVI.

The SC also annulled and set aside the Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) and the Land Lease Agreement executed (LLA) between SPC and PSALM and directed PSALM to execute the NPPC-APA and the NPPC-LLA in favor of TPVI.





It can be recalled that PSALM declared TPVI as the highest bidder for the NPPC, with a bid of P1.088 billion, higher than SPC’s bid of P858,999,888.88.

But SPC exercised its “right to top” the bid, offering PSALM five percent more at P1.143 billion and 33 percent more than SPC’s original bid during the previous failed auction.