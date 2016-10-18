SC bides time in deciding on hero’s burial for Marcos

THE Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday extended anew the status quo ante order it issued last month that stopped the burial of the late strongman Ferdinand E. Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

At a press briefing, SC Spokesman Theodore O. Te said the decision to extend the status quo ante order up to November was reached during Tuesday’s regular en banc session of the justices.

Supporters of the Marcoses held a vigil outside the SC on Padre Faura Street in Manila in anticipation of a ruling, since the status quo ante order was supposed to laps on Tuesday.

The first order was issued on August 23 and was effective for 20 days, or until September 12.





At the conclusion of the oral arguments on September 7, the Court extended the order to October 17.

The issue has been submitted for decision, after the Court heard the arguments of the Marcos camp and the petitioners, who were mostly victims of human-rights abuses during the imposition of martial law, last month.

The six petitions were filed by groups of martial-law victims, led by former Party-list Rep. Satur C. Ocampo of Bayan Muna, Liberal Party Rep. Edcel C. Lagman of Albay and former Commission on Human Rights Chairman Loretta Ann P. Rosales; a group led by former Sen. Heherson T. Alvarez; a group of University of the Philippines students; and former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Commission on Human Rights Chairman Algamar A. Latiph.

The petitioners argued that the planned burial of the late dictator is “illegal and contrary to law, public policy, morals and justice.”

They alleged that allowing the burial of the former leader would violate Republic Acts 289 and 10368, or the Human Rights Victims Reparation and Recognition Act.

They also argued that the burial would also violate constitutional provision on state policies.

Named respondents are officials of the Department of National Defense and the Armed Forces.

Former senator and losing vice-presidential candidate Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. took the decision of the magistrates to extend the status quo ante order positively.