SC affirms decision on SEC’s 60:40 capital rules

BAGUIO CITY—The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday affirmed its decision issued last November denying a petition filed by a lawyer questioning the implementation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the High Court’s ruling in June 2011 imposing the 40-percent limit to foreign ownership, particularly in the case of

Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. (PLDT).

At a news briefing, SC Spokesman Theodore Te said the motion for reconsideration filed by lawyer Jose Roy III failed to raise new arguments that would warrant the reversal of its decision.

“The Court voting 8-5, denied petitioner’s motion for reconsideration of the Court’s November 22, 2016, decision [which denied the petition and the petition in

intervention] for not having raised any substantially new grounds to warrant a reconsideration,” the SC ruled.

In its November decision penned by Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguiao, the SC en banc upheld the validity of SEC Memorandum Circular (MC) 8, Series of 2013, or Guidelines on Compliance with the Filipino-Foreign Ownership Requirements Prescribed in the Constitution and/or Existing Laws by Corporations Engaged in Nationalized and Partly Nationalized Activities.

In its petition, Roy questioned the constitutionality of the memorandum for not conforming with the spirit and letter of the court’s decision in the case of Gamboa v Teves promulgated on June 28, 2011, and its resolution on the motions for reconsideration issued on October 9, 2012, on the limit to foreign ownership under Section 11, Article XII of the Constitution.

The petitioner argued that the SEC abused its discretion in issuing MC 8, wherein it omitted the uniform and separate application of the 60:40 rule in favor of Filipinos to each and every class of shares of a corporation.

He added that the SEC erred when it held that the constitutional prohibition has been complied with, specifically as far as the PLDT case is concerned.

In the Gamboa decision, the Court held that the “capital” requirement in Article XII, Section 11 of the 1987 Constitution refers only to shares of stock entitled to vote in the election of directors.

The court directed the SEC to apply this definition of the term “capital” in determining the extent of allowable foreign ownership in the case of PLDT, and if there is a violation of Section 11, Article XII of the Constitution, to impose the appropriate sanctions under the law.

The Court, however, held that there was no abuse of discretion on the part of the SEC, as it was simply implementing the Gamboa decision and the Gamboa resolution. “The Court reviewed the Gamboa Decision and Resolution and reiterated that both defined ‘capital’ broadly, but only to apply to shares of stock that can vote in the election of directors and that MC 8 simply implemented and is, thus, fully in accordance with Gamboa,” the Court ruled.

The Court also declared that there was no conflict between the definition of “capital” in the Gamboa decision and the Gamboa resolution.