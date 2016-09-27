SBMA finalist in 2016 Asia CEO Awards

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT—The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) has made it this year as finalist in the Asia CEO Awards, the country’s largest business awards event and one of the biggest of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region.

The SBMA, which manages the Subic Bay Freeport Zone, has been nominated for the Executive Leadership Team of the Year award, and is the only government entity vying in this category this year.

The Executive Leadership Team of the Year award is given to honor an executive management team of any organization that exhibited exceptional leadership skills, resulting in the maximization of stakeholders’ values, and has attained significant business accomplishments.

The other finalists in the competition are contact center and performance marketer Acquire BPO; top business-process outsourcing firm Cognizant Technology Solutions Philippines Inc.; appliance maker Concepcion Industrial Corp.; electronics manufacturer Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc.; and cargo logistics giant LBC Express Inc.





The Asia CEO Awards, which is presented by PLDT Alpha Enterprise, recognize extraordinary leaders who have demonstrated outstanding achievement for their organizations and contributions to others. The awards night will be held on October 18 at the grand ballroom of Marriott Hotel Manila, and is expected to be attended by more than 1,200 senior executive managers in the Philippines and across the Asia-Pacific region.

Among the awards to be presented are Global Top Employer of the Year, Global Filipino Executive of the Year, Expatriate Executive of the Year, Service Excellence Company of the Year, Young Leader of the Year, Green Company of the Year, CSR Company of the Year, SME Company of the Year, Heart for OFWs Company of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Technology Company of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year and Asean Company of the Year.

The annual awards, designed to promote the Asean region as a premier business destination, was established as a natural outgrowth of Asia CEO Forum, the largest regular networking event for the business community in the Philippines.

The Executive Leadership Team of the Year award, for which the SBMA was nominated, was presented to Clark Development Corp. last year and to SM Prime Holdings in 2014.

The SBMA, considered as the most progressive free port in the country today, has lately received recognition for its record-setting financial performance in the last four years under SBMA Chairman Roberto Garcia.

In last year’s Global Free Zones of the Year Awards given out by fDi Magazine, a publication of The Financial Times of London, the Subic Bay Freeport won two major citations as overall winner in Asia, and overall winner in the subregion of South and Southeast Asia.

The Subic Freeport also received commendations in the form of bespoke awards for infrastructure developments and reinvestment.