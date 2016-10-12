Sanya rising

AS Sang’gre Danaya in the blockbuster GMA fantasy series Encantadia, Sanya Lopez plays the warrior/fairy/princess tasked to care for the Gemstone of Earth (Brilyante ng Lupa). She’s the youngest of four sisters—Pirena, keeper of the Gemstone of Fire (Glaiza de Castro); Amihan, keeper of the Gemstone of Air (Kylie Padilla); and Alena, keeper of the Gemstone of Water (Gabbi Garcia)—and together, they keep the peace in this mythical kingdom until Pirena decides to rule it herself.

The original Encantadia was a game changer when it first aired in 2005. In this current requel (sequel-retelling), the network hopes the epic series will also do wonders for the careers of the four lead actresses. Sanya, specifically, will benefit from the exposure, as she is the least known among the four. When she was announced as the new Danaya, taking over from the memorable portrayal of Diana Zubiri, some fanatics of the show decried the casting decision.

“Before, [bashers would say] ‘Bakit ikaw ang napili? Hindi ka naman karapat-dapat. Mukha ka lang paa ni Danaya. Ikaw naman pinakabago, bakit ikaw pa napili? ’Di mo naman kaya i-portray. Hinahayaan ko lang sila. Maawa ka na lang sa kanila. Baka naman may problema sa buhay kaya nakapagsabi sila ng ganun. Or baka may gusto talaga sila [for Danaya]. So naiintindihan ko naman sila. [I just think that] part ng work ’to,” a defiant Sanya said after our special photoshoot.

Almost three months after the fantaserye aired, the number of bashers has since diminished. Sanya's gritty Danaya is now embraced, and the young star is on the rise.





“I WENT to Walang Tulugan with Master Showman. That time, I had no intention to enter showbiz. It was my first time to visit my kuya [show mainstay hunky actor Jak Roberto]. He was taping, and it was the first time for me to show my support to him. Na-curious ako kung ano bang meron sa set.”

Jak introduced his little sister to Kuya Germs, a.k.a. German Moreno, during a break. “Ah, sister ka pala ni Jak. Next time ha dito ka na sa Walang Tulugan,” Sanya recalled the late-showbiz impresario as saying. “’Dun agad. Akala ko nga ’di totoo eh! Sabi niya, ‘Kelangan mag-prepare ka ng song.’ Nahiya ako. Nung next day hindi ako nagpunta. Baka naman pa-consuelo lang,” She recalls with an embarrassed laugh. “So pagpunta ko ’ron, pinaghandaan ko rin naman, ni-launch na ako the next episode.”

“Kumakanta na ako pero hindi talaga ako ’yung singer na singer. Medyo ano lang ako, sa kalagitnaan—kumakanta, sumasayaw. ’Yung pagho-host dun ko na rin natutunan eh,” Sanya said.

What was the reaction of her parents? “Si Mommy, super happy. Wala na kasi akong Dad, eh. Parang 1 year old pa lang ako nawala na si Dad,” she shared. Did your Mom remarry? “No na, eh. Pinipilit ko nga, eh: ‘Ma, sige! Go lang!’ Baka naman mas maging happy s’ya dun. Super proud naman s’ya sa amin.”

Sanya, 20, was born Shaira Lenn Osuna Roberto. She was given the name Sanya, of Indian origin, by her manager. The Lopez comes from the family name of their Tita Lalaine Lopez, who is the closest to them. She grew up in Bulacan and goes home often to visit her lola. Her mom now stays with her twin sister in Laguna.

DREAMS

“Before showbiz, my dream was makasali sa beauty contest, maging Miss Universe!” She giggled. “Pero maliit ako eh, kulang ang height ko, 5’6’’. Kung nag-aral ako, siguro kumuha ako ng culinary arts kasi masyado akong mahilig magluto, like kare-kare, ’yan ’yung una kong natutunan kay Mommy. Mga simpleng luto lang, Pinoy food.”

Dream roles: “This one, Danaya. Maging bida. Sana sa susunod pa, meron. Gusto ko action.” Were you athletic in school? “Feeling athlete lang, sali ako ng sali, go lang kasi ako lagi. I work-out. Gym, cardio, jogging, once or twice a week in between tapings.” Dream costars: “Jennylyn Mercado is my favorite. Solenn Heusaff and Marian Rivera, na mga naka-eksena ko na sa Encantadia. Dennis Trillo, crush ko s’ya kasi ang galing n’yang umarte. Derrick Monasterio, na naka-work ko na sa The Half-Sisters.”

Crushes: “Zac Efron, Mario Maurer, Lee Min Ho. Andrew Garfield.” She erupted in giggles.

Goals: “Gusto ko, magkaroon ng best-actress award. If ever, a crown. Maging successful lang sa buhay. Magkaroon kami ng bahay. My kuya and I are still renting pero na-discuss na namin when to buy a house para kahit papano meron kaming sariling amin. I also want to own a car kasi we borrow lang from our manager, sobrang kailangan talaga.”

LESSONS

TO have one of the pillars of show business as a mentor is not an advantage every newbie has been blessed with.

Sanya knows this and continues to uphold the lessons she learned from her Tatay Germs.

“Sobrang sakit lalo na nung time na nasa hospital s’ya. Nakita ko s’ya na naga-aagaw-buhay na. Nanginginig na ako. Naiiyak na ako. Hanggang ngayon nga, eh, ’pag naaalala ko, naiiyak pa rin ako. Grabe kasi, tinuring ko na s’yang tatay eh. Sobrang bait kasi ni Tatay eh. Wala kang makitang masama sa kanya.”

“Lagi n’yang pinapaalala sa akin, ‘Wag kang makakalimot sa mga taong tumulong sa’yo. ‘Wag lalaki ang ulo mo. Kilalanin mo pa rin ang mga taong nasa likod mo.’” ✚ C. MENDEZ LEGASPI