Santiago thankful for opportunities, vows to improve game

THE past two weeks had been memorable for Jaja Santiago.

After seeing action in the 2016 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Asian Women’s Club Championship for Foton Pilipinas, Santiago led her National University (NU) to a crown in the Shakey’s V-League Season 13 Collegiate Conference, where she was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

The 6-foot-5 middle blocker said the experience she gained from those tournaments helped her to become a better player.

“Naging malaking factor talaga ’yung mga tournament. Kung nakita ninyo talaga na nag-improve ako, sobrang happy ko at nakaka-overwhelm na nakikita ng mga tao na nagi-improve ako,” Santiago said.





“Pero para sa akin, hindi ako nakukuntento kung anong mayroon ako, kasi there’s always a room for improvement. Go lang ako ng go hanggang umangat pa. Hindi ako titigil matuto.”

Santiago, who was also named the first Best Middle Blocker of the Collegiate Conference, averaged 29 points in two matches to propel the Lady Bulldogs in sweeping Ateneo de Manila in their best-of-three finals to repeat as champions.

Even his coach in Foton, Fabio Menta, a seasoned international coach, said Santiago is the country’s great hope in volleyball after helping the Tornadoes to a seventh-place finish in the AVC tournament.

“Nakakatuwa at nakaka-overwhelm na sinasabi nilang ako ang queen of hope ng Philippine volleyball,” the spiker from Cavite said. “Siguro, better na lang na ipakita ko lagi ’yung best ko at i-improve pa ’yung sarili ko para maging fit ako sa sinasabi nila.”

Santiago captured the attention of some of the best Asian club team coaches and players not only with her towering height, but with her oozing potentials.

The skipper of Foton Pilipinas was unanimously picked as the Filipina player who impressed the coaches of Pocari Sweat of Hong Kong, Thongtin Lien Viet Post Bank of Vietnam, Sarmayeh Bank of Iran, Ba’yi Shenzheng of China and Altay VC of Kazakhstan, including noted Asian players, like Chinese Liu Yanhan, the MVP of AVC under-23 last year in Manila; and Kazakhstan skipper Inna Matveyeva.

The newly crowned AVC Asian Women’s Club Champion NEC Red Rockets of Japan expressed interest in hiring Santiago after seeing her play in the second round of the tournament.

Head Coach Akinori Yamada said that, if Santiago continues to improve, he will seriously invite the NU player to play for his team.

“Nakaka-overwhelm ’yung mga international coaches na gusto ’yung laro ko or gusto nila ako tulungan na makapaglaro sa ibang bansa,” she said. “Isa rin ’to sa nakakapagtaas ng morale ko at nagiging inspiration pa na lalo kong i-push ’yung sarili ko na mag-excel pa sa volleyball.”

In 2013 Santiago turned down a huge opportunity offered by University of California, Los Angeles Bruins, as she decided to stay in the country due to family matters and played for the Lady Bulldogs in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

Now, the more matured Santiago is ready to take opportunities playing outside the country if given another chance.

“Ready naman ako palagi, siguro lang talaga may mga bagay na humaharang kaya hindi ako tumuloy, pero siguro this time tuloy na ako,” she said, adding that finishing her college degree is still the priority.

Now, Santiago’s focus is the upcoming 2016 International Volleyball Federation Women’s Club World Championship set from October 18 to 23 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Santiago is one of the local players selected for the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Stars to be powered by seven imports.

She will be back for Foton when it defends its title in the PSL Grand Prix, which opens on October 8. Santiago will also be a vital cog in NU’s campaign in Season 79 UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.