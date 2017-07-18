San Miguel to buy majority stake in BMW’s PHL seller

SAN Miguel Corp. (SMC) on Tuesday said it will take in a majority stake in the local company that imports, sells and provides service to BMW luxury cars in the Philippines.

In its disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the company said it already filed documents to the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 17 creating a firm called SMC Asia Car Distributors Corp.

The conglomerate will own 65 percent of the company and the 35-percent stake will be owned by Palawan Gov. Jose C. Alvarez

Ramon S. Ang, the president and COO of conglomerate SMC, earlier said he was invited by Alvarez just to become a part owner of the company.

“Don Pepito and [San Miguel] chairman [Eduardo ‘Danding’ Cojuanco] are very close. And he [Don Pepito] invited me. I am going to be a director this coming month [June] and an investor also,” Ang earlier told reporters, referring to Alvarez.

Ang, who started out as a car trader and mechanical-engineering graduate, said the luxury-vehicle industry is very competitive in the Philippines.

Sales of BMW, for instance, hit P3 billion but that will be on a good year, he added. “That’s little for us in San Miguel, who is used to having billions in revenues,” Ang said.

The Alvarez Group owns Asian Carmakers Corp. It has the widest dealership network in the luxury-vehicle segment with eight dealerships.

These include Auto Allee BMW in Eton Centris, North Edsa, Autohaus BMW in Quezon City, Motor Ventures BMW in Alabang, Prestige Cars BMW in Makati, Premier Cars BMW in Pampanga, Autobahn BMW in Bacolod, Autowelt BMW in Cebu and Premium Motoren BMW in Cagayan de Oro.