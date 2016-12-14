San Beda, Lyceum volleybelles prevail

SAN BEDA College and Lyceum of the Philippines University turned down separate foes in straight sets to fortify their Final Four bid in Season 92 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) women’s volleyball action on Wednesday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

San Beda trounced Letran, 25-19, 25-13, 25-15, to grab solo third place with a 5-2 won-lost record, while Lyceum downed Mapua, 25-16, 25-21, 25-12, to post its fourth win in six matches and into a tie with Arellano University.

Nieza Viray and Francesca Racraquin led San Beda with 13 and 12 hits, respectively, with Ela Viray and Criselle Amador chipping in eight points apiece and setter Rebecca Cuevas making 37 excellent sets.

Lyceum skipper Cherilyn Sindayen again waxed hot with 18 points. Czarina Pauline Orros delivered eight hits, Christine Miralles added seven points and playmaker Cherry Rose Genova had seven points and 30 excellent sets for the Lady Pirates.

Lady Pirates Head Coach Emiliano Lontoc, however, wanted to see more improvement from his team, especially after the Christmas break.

“We remain dissatisfied with the way we play, that’s because I know my players could still play better,” Lontoc said. “We’re working especially hard on our defense because we know we will not get that far without it.”

Letran and Mapua remained at the bottom of the standings with similar 6-0 cards.

In men’s action, Mapua avoided a meltdown against Lyceum, 25-18, 25-20, 22-25, 14-25, 15-13, to improve to 3-3 won-lost for a tie at fifth spot with San Sebastian.

Alfredo Pangulong, Mark Jason Egan and Angelino Jose Pertierra combined for 39 points for the Cardinals.

Lyceum, which fell to 2-3, drew a 24-point effort from Joeward Presnede and a 14-point contribution from Jhonel Badua.

