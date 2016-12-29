Sale of ABS-CBN Corp.digital TV set-top boxes breaches 2-million mark

SALES of digital television set-top boxes of multimedia conglomerate ABS-CBN Corp. has breached the 2-million mark, thanks to better content offerings, new value-added services and the device’s affordability.

With this, the company has already surpassed its target sales for the ABS-CBN TVplus for 2016, and still expects to continue this momentum toward the end of the year, ABS-CBN President Carlo L. Katigbak said late Monday.

“ABS-CBN TVplus continues to improve the Filipino’s viewing experience though digital-quality broadcast and a transformative entertainment experience by offering more choices of channels and even opportunities to watch special TV events, greatly supporting our mission to serve the Filipino people,” he said. Since its launch in February 2015, the company has expanded the coverage of its boxes to include Metro Cebu, Davao City, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Cagayan De Oro, on top of Benguet, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Metro Manila, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Rizal and Tarlac.

“The increased sales velocity could be attributed to a combination of better content offering, new value-added services—like KBO and TVplus Tambayan —strengthened distribution, and a more affordable price point,” said Chinky Alcedo, who heads the digital-terrestrial television division of the company.