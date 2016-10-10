Salceda elected chairman of Bicol police advisory panel

LEGAZPI CITY—The Bicol Regional Advisory Council on the PNP (National Police) Transformation and Development (RACPTD) has elected Rep. Joey S. Salceda of Albay Second District as chairman during its 10th meeting held last week.

RACPTD focuses on the National Police’s road map toward its long-term and lasting reforms aimed at resolving organizational dysfunctions and improving quality of service, strengthening law enforcement, and enhancing the welfare and benefits of personnel and their dependents.

Salceda took over from Vice President Maria Leonor G. Robredo, who chaired the council when she was a Camarines Sur congresswoman. In accepting the post, he vowed to work for the welfare of policemen along President Duterte’s objective of reforming and strengthening the organization, a vital requirement in the country’s war against drugs and criminality.

The Albay lawmaker said he will help pursue the activation of the police emergency assistance 911 scheme in Bicol, another priority under Mr. Duterte’s peace-and-order drive. He also donated P1 million for the force’s stalled research on the incidence of rapes in the region, low number of successful police trainees, and performance evaluation of the Kasurog Cop Program of the Bicol police command.





Salceda also expounded on the “whole-in-a-nation” doctrine, the guiding principle of Oplan Double Barrel—Oplan High Value Targets and Oplan Tokhang, which he said is designed “to ensure the inter-generational welfare of a drug-free society.”

As senior vice chairman of the Committee on Ways and Means, and vice chairmab of the Committees on Appropriations, on Local Government and on Economic Affairs of the House, Salceda has committed to help formulate the financial programs of the National Police and the Armed Forces, to realize Duterte’s pledge of doubling the salaries of uniformed men in six years.