Saint Frederick, bishop and martyr

Fr. Jacques Hamel, France; Fr. Juan Romero Nunez, Colombia; Fr. Larry Penzes, New York; Blessed Oscar Arnulfo Romero, El Salvador; Frs. Thaer Saad and Boutros Wassin, Syria; Saint Andrew Avelino, Italy; Saint Stanislaus, Poland; and Saint Pope Sixtus II of the 3rd century were priests who lived a heroic and virtuous life and died for their faith.

Martyrs, they all are. They were killed while officiating the holy sacrifice of the Mass, like Saint Frederick, the saint whose feast day is being celebrated on July 18.

Martyr is a word derived from a Greek word that means “witness”. So special is a martyr in the eyes of the Lord who said: “Greater love has no one than this that someone lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13).

Great evangelizer

Saint Frederick was a native of Utrecht, the Netherland. A grandson of Frisian King Radbound, he was born in Friesland in 780. At an early age he was tutored by the clergy, including Bishop Ricfried.

After his ordination as priest, he took charge of converting heathens in Waicheran, the northern part of the diocese, and taught them about the faith. This was a great challenge for him for the inhabitants were not only barbaric but also averse to the gospel. With Saint Odulfus, he preached the gospel in Stavoren, outside the diocese.

In 825 he became the Bishop of Utrecht. Known for his wisdom, prudence and piety, he was praised for his knowledge during the Synod in Mainz in 829.

He got involved in the domestic problem of Emperor Louis, The Debonair. He admonished with charity Empress Judith after her sons charged their stepmother with immorality. The Empress resented the chastisement of the bishop and separated with the king.

On July 18, 838, while praying before a crucifix after the morning Mass, two assassins pinned him with daggers.

Biographical narrations attributed his death to assassins employed by Empress Judith, and incited by her husband, William of Malmesbury. Other writers, such as Baronius and Mabilon, said the assassins were sent by the inhabitants of Walcheren who resented Christianity.

“I walk in the presence of the Lord in the world of the living,” from Psalm 116 were his last words.

Saint Frederick, patron of deaf, was buried in Saint Salvator’s Church in Utrecht.

Martyrdom: A privilege

Martyrdom is a privilege. Jesus said, “Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of Me” (Matthew 5:11).

Many religious prefer martyrdom to natural death. It is believed that one who dies for the faith has heaven as a reward.

But martyrs for the faith ought not be sought. Christ himself said, “When they persecute you in one town, flee to the next” (Matthew 10:23).

Indeed, God does not invite us to lose our life but reminds us to be willing to lose it for His sake if it need be.

