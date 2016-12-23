Sacrifices an MMA fighter has to make

AUSTRALIAN standout Martin Nguyen is sacrificing family time during the holidays to prepare for his fight with former featherweight title contender Kazunori Yokota in the co-headliner of One: Quest for Power at the Jakarta Convention Center in Indonesia on January 14.

“The life of a fighter is difficult, but I understand that in order to be the best, fighters have to make certain sacrifices. Spending time away from friends and family to train isn’t easy,” Nguyen (7-1 won-lost) said.

For his high-profile bout against Yokota (25-6-3), Nguyen had to give up spending Christmas and the rest of the holiday season with his family to fully focus on his training.

Nguyen admitted the most painful sacrifice is the separation from his family, but he knows that there is a reward waiting for him.

“It’s part of being a professional fighter. A lot of sacrifices have been made. Training in December is one of them. I have to give up Christmas celebrations for this fight,” he said.

“If I want to consider myself as a championship-quality fighter, I have to make that sacrifice. In the end, I will reap the fruits of my labor. Hard work cannot be denied forever,” Nguyen added.

The 27-year-old Australian prospect believes that a win over Yokota will earn him a date with Marat Gafurov for the One featherweight world championship belt.

“I think a win over Yokota should solidify my position for a title shot. To clarify, I am not in a hurry. I will let my bosses decide because they have the final say for that matter. If they will give me a shot at the One Featherweight World Championship title, I am ready to suit up,” Nguyen declared.

Both men are no strangers to Gafurov. Nguyen fell short to the highly touted Russian combatant for the interim title in September 2015, while Yokota unsuccessfully challenged Gafurov this past May.

Nguyen sees himself in a must-win scenario as the winner of the marquee matchup might get a rematch with Gafurov in 2017.

“My mindset is the same every fight. Everyone is a title challenger, and everyone is capable of becoming a champion. It’s just a matter of who wants it more. I’m ready to put everything on the line to win this fight,” he said.