S.E.C. to push amendment in REIT’s I.R.R.

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is ready to push for amending some implementing rules and regulation (IRR) of the real-estate investment trust (REIT), mainly focusing on those issues frowned upon by investors. SEC Chairman Teresita Herbosa said the agency finished its internal study on the rules on the REITs and is amenable to a 33-percent minimum public float.

“We plan to review what we’ll put in the IRR within five years, and see if there’s a need to increase,” Herbosa added that at the sidelines of the Latham and Watkins Philippine Conference in Taguig. Herbosa said they may issue the new implementing rules of REIT, but the agency will still have to coordinate with the Bureau of Internal Revenue on taxation issues surrounding the product, which was passed during the Arroyo administration in 2009, but failed to gain traction during the Aquino administration after it placed additional requirements.

“We’re already finished with the study and we’ll definitely propose a lower minimum public ownership requirement of 33 percent and maybe just reserve the right to increase it when the markets are okay,” she said.

“The secretary [of finance] said we are really going to push forward with the income-tax reforms, but he assured me we will take up the REIT maybe this quarter,” she said, adding the agency is also looking at making reforms in corporate taxes in the capital markets.





The REIT law was enacted on 2009 with the main aim of promoting the development of the capital market, broadening the participation of the public in the ownership of real estate in the Philippines and use the capital market as an instrument to help finance and develop infrastructure projects.

The law was designed to recycle real-estate assets by placing it in another REIT company in which the public can invest into by purchasing shares. The shares of the company can also be traded at the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

“Our own view is that there’s not much more analysis that needs to be done [on REITs]. It’s just a simple thing of taking out the last two things that they added,” said Hans Sicat, PSE president and CEO. The Aquino administration, however, stuck to its policy of slapping a 12-percent value-added tax on the transfer of assets into the REIT company and a 30-percent income-tax rate.

REIT owners are also required to sell to the public a majority stake, or at least 67 percent, in three years from the initial 40 percent upon listing. As a result of these rules, property firms have earlier planned to launch their own REIT decided to just ignore the product and wait for the government to change its mind.