Russian business delegation sets PHL visit before year-end—envoy

The Russians are coming!

A big delegation from the Russian Federation is expected to arrive in the Philippines before the year ends, in a move to strengthen Philippines and Russia trade, investment and commercial relationship.

Russian Ambassador to the Philippines Igor Khovaev on Tuesday said the Russian delegation will explore the needs of the host country, as well as what they can offer to the Filipino people.

In the weekly Pandesal Forum in Quezon City, Khovaev said businessmen from Russia are eager and excited to visit and explore the needs of the Filipinos, as he mentioned that his country is interested to invest in information technology, infrastructure and transportation.

“Our delegation is expected to arrive sometime next month, and they will be the one to brief us [on] what are their interests that may be ironed out when President Duterte arrives in Moscow,” Khovaev told reporters, when asked what are their investment interests in the Philippines.

Khovaev said he could not give a figure for now on how much his country can invest until after the delegation has finished exploring, but he assured it will surely generate jobs for Filipinos.

The ambassador said Duterte is expected to visit Russia in spring, perhaps in the summer of 2017, as they knew Duterte hates cold weather. The first and second quarters in Russia are not advisable for travel for the President. He recommended summertime.

“March, April, May are spring months. It is a very nice season. The weather is fine, it is warm. There are many green trees in the streets, in the parks and the yards. Sometimes it rains, but as usual the sun shines brightly. The birds return from the hot countries and make their nests,” Khovaev said.

He added, “June, July and August are summer months. It is hot or warm. The days are long and the nights are short. There are many green trees and nice flowers in the parks and in the squares in summer.”

“We are still in the stage of identifying which area we can get in and which area that the Philippines is interested,” Khovaev said.

“[But] we Russians eat anything. We are interested in Philippine fruits, like mangoes, pineapple and bananas,” he added.

Khovaev said tourist enthusiasts are also coming to the Philippines to meet with their counterparts, obviously to advertise what tourist destinations they can visit in the near future.

“We have more than 150 million people, and Russians are fond of exploring countries. Maybe, if the Philippines can attract at least 10 percent of the population, that is big enough for a start,” he noted.

“We also wanted to invite Filipinos to explore our culture and visit our tourist spots, which we consider world class,” Khovaev added.

According to Khovaev, after Duterte has shown interest to exchange trade and commerce with Russia, they become excited and that they look forward to what they can offer and know what the Philippines can offer to them.

Meanwhile, the ambassador stressed they respect any sovereign state that has independent foreign policy, no matter how big or small the country is.

He added that before the actual state visit to happen, they can send pockets of representatives from different sectors to start the ball rolling to strengthen unofficial bilateral relations.

Philippines’s diplomatic relations with Russia span for 70 years.