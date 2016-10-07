Rory vs Jason canceled

JASON DAY is skipping the Australian Open and World Cup of Golf in his home country because of the back injury that forced him to withdraw during the final two Professional Golfers’ Association Tour events of the season.

Ranked No. 1 in the world, Day said on Thursday that he has been advised to rest his back and that the November trip to Australia would have conflicted with his rehabilitation and rest periods. He tore a ligament in the back.

The Australian Open is set from November 17 to 20 at Royal Sydney, and the World Cup is the following week at Kingston Heath in Melbourne. Day also withdraw from a charity match against Rory McIlroy in the Philippines on November 29.

“I regret that I will be unable to come home to Australian this year,” Day said in a statement. “I was looking forward to playing the Australian Open and teaming with Adan Scott on one of my favorite courses, Kingston Heath, the following week at the World Cup.”